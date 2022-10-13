Issue 3 of our print offering is here. It is, in short, the best thing we’ve ever put to paper. The people, the dogs, the places, the journeys, the gear that helps to make getting out in winter so addictive; it’s got all of this good stuff, and so much more. This fresh publication is a reminder of why you love the mountains, not just the scenery and skiing they make possible but also the culture around them as well. If sliding about on snow is your idea of time well spent, pull up a chair and get stuck in. We’re pretty sure you’ll dig what this magazine brings to the party.

So, reader, what can you expect if you do decide to take the plunge and pick yourself up a copy? Well, there’s conversations with Sam Anthamatten (who features on the cover), Jérôme Tanon (who’s shot the cover image), and Sammy Carlson (on how surfing influences his skiing) for a start. Three major names, sharing their thoughts on all-things shred and adventure; you love to see it, don’t you?

What else is there? Well, off the top of our heads, you’ve got massive Alaskan terrain, a bucket list road trip in Colorado, and a rollercoaster-of-emotions escape mission to a remote BC cabin to enjoy. There’s also a beautifully written rallying cry for women’s freeskiing, an existential look at dwindling ski bum populations, and photographs of Britain’s most adventurous canines loving life in the wintry hills.

Home to all of the above, and a load of other bits we’re confident you’ll like, pick Issue 3 up today and get your stoke for the cold season firing. It’s out now on Surfdome, Blackleaf and Webtogs, for £6.99.

Things you’ll find in Issue 3

● Over 120 pages of outdoorsy winter goodness

● Stunning imagery, enjoyable words, nice paper

● Interviews, illustrations, opinions, and ski gear

● Dogs, dogs, dogs, dogs, dogs, dogs, and dogs





