Pictured: The Woodward at Copper Barn. Credit: Tripp Fay

Cool, so that’s your internal bank manager convinced. Now to just feed your inner stoke machine – the one that eats fast runs and pristine Euro pow for breakfast. And hoo boy, does a US trip give it an epic menu, filled with extras, to order from.

“You could spend the entire winter at this place and not hit all the tree lines you’d like to”

Growing up riding the slopes of France or Switzerland once a year, my brain and legs have been conditioned from a young age to think that a ski holiday was just that – a holiday of skiing. Wake, piste, cheese, piste, meat, sleep, repeat. That’s how it went (with the discovery of booze throwing a couple of wheat beers into the daily schedule from the age of 16). It’s only now, as I pretend to be absolutely okay, no really, totally fine I’m totally fine with leaving my twenties next month, that I learned there’s a different way, too. The super-charged, super varied, yet somehow still super chill Colorado way that allows you to get a whole lot more winter for your wedge. And reader, I gotta tell you, it’s enough to make me want to slide into some cowboy boots and belt out a rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner.

I started my shotgun assault on the Rockies by high-tailing it for little over an hour from Denver airport to Copper Mountain – a locals’ favourite made famous not only by the US Ski Team, who use its high altitude and early snow as pre-season training hill, but by Dumb and Dumber’s Harry, who got his freakishly pink and stretchy tongue stuck to an icy lift here back in the early nineties. And whilst I must advise you to keep yours well inside your food hole and to not recreate such profoundly formative scenes, it is outside of my power from stopping it wagging, drooling and panting over Copper Mountain’s mecca of radness, Woodward Barn.

Pictured: Nice bit o’ Colorado sky

After a day of channelling your inner Lindsey Vonn on the top section of the superfast ‘Andy’s Encore’ groomer, or taking advantage of the totally free snowcat rides over to Tucker Mountain and Copper Bowl, where 273 acres and 12,000 vertical feet of high alpine backcountry are crying out for your fresh tracks, hit this legendary indoor facility, where the great and the good come to add to their gravity-challenging arsenal. Foam pits, multiple Olympic-grade trampolines, a huge selection of booters, jumps and rollers, and one of the sexiest skate bowls I’ve ever seen, will having you feeling like a kid in soft play as soon as you strap your helmet on and set foot inside this 20,000sqft stoke den.

Oh, yes, without a shadow of a doubt, the little shredders stomping double backs off the Big Ramp will make you feel like the dork at the school disco if, like me, your ‘adult mode’ forces you to weigh up the wrist-risking dangers of the 0.2secs of airtime the baby bumps will give you. It’s a small price to pay for coming down on that spin you always knew you had in you, and with your tibia and fibia still very much inside of your skin suit. If this isn’t the coolest way to earn yourself a taster flight of Colorado whiskies at the nearby High Rockies Bar after dark, we dunno what the heck is, partner.