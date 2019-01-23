When contemplating the best beanies, it’s common to find yourself asking “are all of these hats really that different”. Fortunately for you and your thirst for content, we’ve concluded that they very much are. Let’s face it, if we didn’t this product round-up would probably just end around about here. We’d have gone home. Packed up. Popped a beanie on, the irony of which we’d never notice whizzing over our heads because we were thermally insulated thanks to the hat that’s at the very heart of this now lengthy and protracted slice of questionable literature.

Indeed, the best beanies and hats on the market today are a diverse bunch. From the ultra cool, to the classics, to the contemporary, this is a collection of the very best beanies that you’ve got to – brace yourselves – take your hat off to.

1) The North Face Salty Dog Beanie – £22.49

Easily one of the best looking hats we’ve seen this year, the Salty Dog by The North Face is an instant winner. Made completely from a polyacrylic, it has a short roll for that hipper than thou look that never seems to go out of style. In short, we love it.

Where You Would Wear This

There’s a quiet, almost solemn charm about a weather-beaten Nordic fisherman. Those piercing blue eyes, gleaming like gem stones from that rugged face, perfectly aged beyond its years by years of humble, hard work. You pull on your North Face Salty Dog beanie and for a split second, you let yourself believe. You channel the spirit of your forefathers, crossing the ocean, discovering the world. You take in a deep breath and fill your lungs with what you swear is the ocean, the sweat on your brow, the sodden ropes lashing against the side of the boat, the garlic bread… Garlic bread?! All of a sudden you come to your senses, and realise you’re in a Pizza Hut in Wokingham. It’s Janet from accounts birthday meal. But still, what a hat.

2) Penfield Harris Beanie – £17.49

If you’ve not heard of Penfield, things are about to change. The Massachusetts based outdoor company has been making quality gear since the 1970s. This rib-knitted beanie sits that mould perfectly. Made from 100 per cent acrylic, it’s flecked look is cool, and it’s sure to keep you warm.

Where You Would Wear This

Still two more minutes until the 136 comes. This always happens at Elephant And Castle. The world seems to slow down here. Still, it’s a necessary evil as you’re off to Peckham. Dante has his new exhibition at Peckham Spring and DJ Charmander is meant to be playing at Levels at the Bussey Building tonight. You get your excitement out of the way now, before you have to play it cool and act all nonchalant in front of the Kate Tempest Fan Club. The sign says the bus is still two minutes. Your vintage Puma Kings are letting in the rain water, but at least the tiny portion of your head that your Penfield Harris beanie is covering remains dry. You’d never admit it out loud, but it’s times like this that you miss being at home, watching Strictly with mum.