Getting bucket loads of snow every year and sitting on an island flanked by the Pacific Ocean, you’d be forgiven for believing Mt Cain was a secret Japanese resort.

There isn’t a bowl of Ramen, or karaoke machine in sight, though, as this resort is found on Vancouver Island, just a stone’s throw away from the Canucks’ capital.

“Cain Sucks. Tell your friends”

Mt Cain is a local’s only type ski resort, that’s run as a non-profit ski area (you can donate here, if you like). Born from a bunch of skiers getting together and ratcheting up two rope tows to serve up to 1,700 vertical metres of heavenly powder, the locals say the coastal snowpack can throw you “the best day of your life, or you can have a hurricane of pissing rain.”

Given the grassroots foundation and the tight knit community surrounding this plucky little ski hill, it’s fair to say that the local Mt Cain community are quietly proud of their secret stash. But how do they keep it so secret? Well, although inviting MSP round to make a 15-minute segment of your hidden resort might not help, local’s bumper stickers seemingly do the job: “Cain Sucks. Tell your friends.” Yeah, that’ll do the job.

“Or you can have a hurricane of pissing rain”

Taken from a director’s cut of the latest Matchstick Productions film, ‘Huck Yeah!’ Hoji, Abma and Rubens shred the bountiful amounts of fresh that’s on offer over at Mt Cain in this epic 15-minute segment.

Yeah, you read that right, the three legends of big mountain skiing are back together skiing in what is, quite possibly, the greatest ski area that none of us have ever heard of. Fresh snow, good times and Hoji’s effortless slarves – just what we needed to end 2020 on.







