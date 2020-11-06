Smith Squad MAG Goggles | Review - Mpora

Smith Squad MAG Goggles | Review

Smith Optics have really brought it all together with the excellent Squad MAG

Why We Chose The Smith Squad Mag Goggles: Stylish, functional, comfortable and user-friendly. We like how these look, and we like that Smith MAG interchangeable system.

Price: £85

Smith is the most common surname in the UK, the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Despite the laws of nominative determinism however, there isn’t anything ordinary or boring about the goggles Smith produces. This lot, you see, don’t do routine. They’re distinct. They bring their own unique goggle-centric goodness to the mountains rather than blend into the masses. They’re a brand, to put it frankly, that doesn’t rest on their laurels.

Take the new Smith Squad MAG, for example. It brings together the magic of the best-in-class Smith MAG interchangeable system with the iconic design of the semi-frameless Squad. It’s a standout pair of googles, and an item that more than deserves its place in our Ski 100.

Features

The MAG system is made up of six magnetic contact points and two locking mechanisms, with a simple push lever system allowing for a quick lens swap to take place – anytime, anywhere. It’s dead easy to use. 

“The MAG system is made up of six magnetic contact points and two locking mechanisms”

Speaking of the lenses, the Squad MAG comes with two interchangeable ChromaPop ones included. One of these lenses is for use in bright light, the other for use in low light. Both of them serve up superb clarity and detail where it matters most (hint: the mountains in winter).

While we’re on the topic of clarity, the clear vision here is further enhanced by AirEvac integration technology – designed to reduce fogging. Talking of fogging up, the Squad MAG has a 5X anti-fog inner lens – which is, well, pretty good.

Unlike some goggles on the market which have double-layer face foam, Smith have gone full luxury with the Squad MAG – implementing a triple-layer DriWix face foam. When you’re out and about, mucking around in the snow all day, the last thing you want is an uncomfortable goggle distracting you and sucking a little bit of joy out of your final few laps. This isn’t an issue here.

In terms of integrating these goggles with the rest of your set up, the goggles are, of course, helmet compatible and have an ultra-wide silicone backed strap to stop it sliding around on your lid. The product comes with a microfiber goggle and replacement lens sleeve. 

The available colourways for the Smith Squad MAG are ‘Black’, White Vapor’, ‘Blackout’, ‘Snorkel’, ‘Rock Salt Flood’, ‘Safari Flood’, ‘Polar Tie Dye’, ‘AC | TNF Red x Smith’ and ‘AC | Alek Oestreng’. 

For the shallow among you, and those who are pretending not to care about what they look like even though deep down they really do, we’re happy to report these goggles look stylish as fudge virtually across the board (there’s a few colourways that don’t suit our taste but because there’s so many different ones, it was easy to move on and find the ones we did).

Conclusion

If you’re going to join a squad this winter, make it the Smith Squad MAG Goggle squad.

