Smith Wildcat Sunglasses | Review

Smith Wildcat Sunglasses | Review

The Smith Wildcats are an extremely good looking pair of sunnies, with all the high alpine protection we've come to expect from Smith

Why we chose the Smith Wildcat Sunglasses: Stylish, protective, vision enhancing 

Price: £175

We could go into detail about how a pair of winter sunglasses need to be highly rated to protect you from harmful UV rays, or that altitude significantly increases the damage those UV rays cause to your eyes. But, to be honest, although the Smith Wildcats are more than up to the job of protecting your eyes from the sun’s nasty rays, we just want to focus on the looks of these beauties. These are some seriously good looking shades –  am I right,  or am I right?

“These are some seriously good looking shades”

Features

Released last year, the Smith Wildcats started popping up on the faces of many of Smith’s skiing athletes – from Cody Townsend to Johnny Collinson. Their large single lens was pretty distinguishable (it’s certainly a design that’s very much become en vogue in recent years).

However, this lens design not only looks the part it also does a bloody good job in increasing your peripheral vision. By wrapping the lens around the sides of the sunglasses, Smith has eliminated any unwanted frame that could limit your vision.

This wraparound design will be extremely valuable if you’re a fan of wearing sunglasses while you’re riding, helping you spot that landing, or even that punter travelling at the speed of light into your blindspot.

On top of this, a wraparound design most importantly protects you from any glare bouncing into the sides of the glasses – essential for any high altitude missions where the glare of the sun is intensified.

“This lens technology allows you to see more detail than you normally would”

A word now on the ChromaPop lenses (that are worthy of a review in themselves). The same technology found on the Smith 4D Mag, this lens technology allows you to see more detail than you normally would. It’s easy to be sceptical of promises like this but, just like Oakley Prizm and Julbo Reactiv technologies, ChromaPop really does enhance your vision to an impressive level.

Additional features that make these a great pair of ski touring glasses include some nifty non-slip features, including grippy and adjustable nose and temple pads. What this means, in a nutshell, is that you’ll have to be truly pinning it to give these sunglasses even a hint of shake.

Conclusion

At £180 for a pair (you can find some pretty good deals if you shop around online), these are certainly a pricey pair of sunnies. If you are someone who always prefers to shred in a pair of sunglasses, you’re going to be blown away by the all-round protection that’s on offer from the Wildcats.

Ski 100 2020/21

