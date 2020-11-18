Smith Wildcat Sunglasses | Review

Why we chose the Smith Wildcat Sunglasses: Stylish, protective, vision enhancing

Price: £175

We could go into detail about how a pair of winter sunglasses need to be highly rated to protect you from harmful UV rays, or that altitude significantly increases the damage those UV rays cause to your eyes. But, to be honest, although the Smith Wildcats are more than up to the job of protecting your eyes from the sun’s nasty rays, we just want to focus on the looks of these beauties. These are some seriously good looking shades – am I right, or am I right?

Features

Released last year, the Smith Wildcats started popping up on the faces of many of Smith’s skiing athletes – from Cody Townsend to Johnny Collinson. Their large single lens was pretty distinguishable (it’s certainly a design that’s very much become en vogue in recent years).

However, this lens design not only looks the part it also does a bloody good job in increasing your peripheral vision. By wrapping the lens around the sides of the sunglasses, Smith has eliminated any unwanted frame that could limit your vision.

This wraparound design will be extremely valuable if you’re a fan of wearing sunglasses while you’re riding, helping you spot that landing, or even that punter travelling at the speed of light into your blindspot.