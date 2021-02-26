The Paddy Graham Interview | Piste Off TV - Mpora

Share

Skiing

The Paddy Graham Interview | Piste Off TV

Paddy gives us the rundown on what it's like being a Brit at the top of the freeride game

While the French ski prodigies were slapping gates and perfecting their already exquisite technique at the age of 11, Paddy was only just clicking into his first pair of skis in the now derelict Sheffield Ski Village on the north’s finest Dendix.

Now, for the uninitiated, skiing on dry slopes is a bit of a right of passage for us Brit skiers. It’s nothing like the real stuff, and I’ll not even mention the horrors of the friction burns in the event of a fall on this stuff.

Paddy was only just clicking into his first pair of skis in the now derelict Sheffield Ski Village”

Paddy’s rise to the podium of freeride skiing is nothing short of a rarity. I’d have called it a miracle, but after watching the interview below, you’ll soon learn that there’s nothing supernatural about this – it’s all been achieved through that classic ‘northern grit’.

Now one of the founders of Legs Of Steel, the crew who put out some of the heaviest freeride and freestyle edits in the industry, Paddy’s still able to keep throwing it down year after while based in Innsbruck, the capital of Tirol.

Joining us on this week’s episode of Piste Off TV, Paddy talks us through his Sheffield upbringing and what it’s like carrying the ‘stigma’ of a British skier performing at the top of the freeride circuit. We also cover a new ski film that Paddy was a part of – The Origins Of Skiing – which was a world away from the usual LOS business. In it, Paddy meets the Sámi people of northern Sweden, whose ancestors first developed skis to travel the unforgiving terrain of northern Sweden.

Then, being Piste Off TV, we have a bit of a geek out about ski gear. Paddy was part of the development team for the new Revolt series of skis from Volkl, so I was keen to dive into how he put his mark on this soon to be classic range of skis. Anyway, that’s enough from me. Enjoy the episode.

You May Also Like

A Winter To Forget | Why So Many Avalanche Fatalities In The US?

Top Tips | How To Ski Steep Terrain

Deep Dive | Quiksilver Highline Pro Jacket

Steep Scotland | 5 Of The Best Ski Descents

All-Mountain Skis | Best For 2021

 

Share

Topics:

Action Sports Freeride Freestyle Piste Off TV Skiing

Related Articles

Skiing

A Winter To Forget | Why So Many Avalanche Fatalities In The US?

We chat with mountain guide Adrian Ballinger about the unique dangers this winter has presented

A Winter To Forget | Why Is America Seeing So Many Avalanche Fatalities?
Skiing

The Origins of Skiing | Paddy Graham Gets Historical

Take a ski trip through the passages of history

The Origins of Skiing With Paddy Graham
Skiing

Piste Off TV | Black Diamond Unveil Impulse Skis

We take a look at the all-new Impulse range of skis from Black Diamond

Black Diamond Unveil Their Impulse Range Of Skis | Piste Off TV
Skiing

Deep Dive | Quiksilver Highline Pro Jacket

The Quiksilver Highline Pro Jacket is a backcountry skiing thoroughbred

Quiksilver Highline Pro Jacket | Deep Dive
Skiing

Top Tips | How To Ski Steep Terrain

We've got 8 tips to make the steep turn a stress-free affair

8 Tips To Master The Steep Turn | Steep Skiing
Skiing

Steep Scotland | 5 Of The Best Ski Descents

Here's our pick of the best steep skiing descents in Scotland

5 Of The Best Steep Skiing Descents In Scotland | Steep Scotland
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production