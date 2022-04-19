Featured image credit: Klaus Polzer

Like Christmas, minus the sounds of LadBaby, it feels like The Nines comes round quicker every year. Big sends, big skills, one big shred family coming together to progress freestyle skiing and snowboarding in bold new ways… if you don’t know the deal by now, where have you been? Living under a rock? Living under a rock, over on the dark side of the moon, buried beneath 30,000 metric tonnes of concrete? No, but like, seriously, where have you been? Welcome back to earth anyway.

The Nines 2022, run in association with Falken, was pure, unfiltered, ‘sendy’ vibes goodness. It took place during a whirlwind week at the start of April (04/04-09/04), in Crans-Montana, and featured an insanely talented group of skiers and snowboarders bringing their A-game to one of the coolest on-snow setups we’ve ever seen.

Credit: Theo Acworth

We’ll stop talking now because, let’s be frank, you probably didn’t come here to read words and letters and punctuation and stuff. Instead, you came here to soak up all of the mountain-based mayhem from this ‘Ultimate Wrap Up’ edit (and who are we to deny you such pleasures, hey?). Without further ado then, go find a comfy chair, sit in it, turn the volume up to 11 and strap in. It’s time to experience some of the best in their respective businesses doing what they do best.

Hold onto your ski hats, this one’s bound to hit the spot.

Credit: Klaus Polzer

Credit: Klaus Polzer

