Why we chose the Volkl Revolt 104: Versatile, fun, epic topsheet
Lengths (cm): 172, 180, 188
Sidecut (mm): 132-104-122 (180 cm)
Radius: 22.5m (188 cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker
Weight (per ski): 2000g
Price: £450
The Volkl Revolt 121 was the product of Volkl’s head engineer Lucas Romain and the Volkl athlete team – and it’s fair to say that Volkl smashed it out the park with the 121. The Volkl Revolt 104 carries on that tried and tested ‘built together’ mantra, in a narrower platform, with a pretty unique blend of rocker and creative shaping. It adds up to leave you with a freestyle ski that’s a laugh in the air, and an absolute riot on the piste.
We’re always wary of claiming a ski will shred powder, lay trenches on piste, all while being able to throw it down in the park. But, after spending time on this ski during the ski test circuit the whole Mpora team were stoked with what Volkl had achieved (so cut us a bit of slack with this one, it’s well worthy of the acclaim bestowed upon it).
Volkl Revolt 104 Shaping
The Revolt series of skis have always sat either at the ultra-narrow, or ultra-wide end of the shaping spectrum. This 104 mm platform is the first time Volkl has experimented with a Revolt that sits within the 100-110 mm category.
The use of both tip and tail tapering in the Revolt 104 is interesting. Unlike the skinnier, park oriented Revolt skis (95 & 87), the 104 features a little tapering at the nose and quite a bit in the tail. This taper makes for a loose ride when you want to smear your way out of a turn, but not so much that you’re sliding horizontally down the fall line when you do want to bring the Revolt 104s back on the corduroy.
The next interesting point is in the rocker profile of the Revolt 104. Again, in another marked move away from its skinnier family members, the Revolt 104 features a pretty heavy tip and tail rocker that travels deep into the skis length. This rocker remains pretty low, but it’s certainly visible when pressing the skis together.
