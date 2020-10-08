Volkl Revolt 104 2020 – 2021 | Review - Mpora

Volkl Revolt 104 2020 – 2021 | Review

Playful, yet powerful, Volkl have created an all-mountain ripper in the Revolt 104

Why we chose the Volkl Revolt 104: Versatile, fun, epic topsheet 

Lengths (cm): 172, 180, 188
Sidecut (mm): 132-104-122 (180 cm)
Radius: 22.5m (188 cm)
Rocker Profile: Rocker-Camber-Rocker
Weight (per ski): 2000g
Price: £450

The Volkl Revolt 121 was the product of Volkl’s head engineer Lucas Romain and the Volkl athlete team – and it’s fair to say that Volkl smashed it out the park with the 121. The Volkl Revolt 104 carries on that tried and tested ‘built together’ mantra, in a narrower platform, with a pretty unique blend of rocker and creative shaping. It adds up to leave you with a freestyle ski that’s a laugh in the air, and an absolute riot on the piste.

We’re always wary of claiming a ski will shred powder, lay trenches on piste, all while being able to throw it down in the park. But, after spending time on this ski during the ski test circuit the whole Mpora team were stoked with what Volkl had achieved (so cut us a bit of slack with this one, it’s well worthy of the acclaim bestowed upon it). 

“It’s fair to say that Volkl smashed it out the park”

Volkl Revolt 104 Shaping

The Revolt series of skis have always sat either at the ultra-narrow, or ultra-wide end of the shaping spectrum. This 104 mm platform is the first time Volkl has experimented with a Revolt that sits within the 100-110 mm category.

The use of both tip and tail tapering in the Revolt 104 is interesting. Unlike the skinnier, park oriented Revolt skis (95 & 87), the 104 features a little tapering at the nose and quite a bit in the tail. This taper makes for a loose ride when you want to smear your way out of a turn, but not so much that you’re sliding horizontally down the fall line when you do want to bring the Revolt 104s back on the corduroy.

The next interesting point is in the rocker profile of the Revolt 104. Again, in another marked move away from its skinnier family members, the Revolt 104 features a pretty heavy tip and tail rocker that travels deep into the skis length. This rocker remains pretty low, but it’s certainly visible when pressing the skis together.

Reminding you, and itself, that it’s an all-mountain ripper, the Revolt 104 features a touch (3 mm) of camber underfoot. This combined with the mid-stiff flex pattern (more on that below) gives the Revolt 104 decent handling on the piste.

Volkl Revolt 104 Build

Although the Revolt 104 sits within the freestyle category of Volkl’s website, it’s flex rating is pretty substantial – more akin to that of a freeride ski, rather than one that wants to be buttered and pressed any which way around the resort. We’re big fans of this mid-stiff flex rating, as it gives the Revolt 104 a stability in terrain around the whole mountain (not just the park).

It’s in this build where the Revolt 104 gains its all-mountain stripes. When combined with the hint of camber underfoot, and Volkl’s 3 Radius elliptical sidecut, we felt that the ski was able to produce almost any type of turn shape and style – a trait that was a tonne of fun on and off the piste.

Oh, and that topsheet. These things really are a thing of beauty. In fact, we’d say they should be pinned onto your wall like a work of art rather than be at the mercy of one-run-and-done Karen who’s sure to skate right over your fresh pair of Revolts in the lift queue (god help us).

We’re big fans of the return to topsheet designs you can be proud of showing off to your mates, rather than uninspiring patterns mindlessly scattered on the ski. These topsheets use artwork from artist Ben Brough, an artist who’s more used to working with acrylics and watercolors than ski topsheets. Whatever, the result is nothing short of sublime.

“These topsheets use artwork from artist Ben Brough … the result is nothing short of sublime”

Who Is The Volkl Revolt 104 For?

As if we’ve not already made it clear enough, this ski is bags of fun and one that begs to be stylishly driven around the resort. After playing around with various shapes and flex patterns, it seems as though  Lucas and his team of athletes have hit the sweet spot in creating a pair of versatile all mountain planks with a slight freestyle bias.

The flex might be a little much for intermediate freestyle skiers to press without too much effort, but in the hands of advanced to expert skiers these are more than capable of spinning and pressing in freestyle terrain – front or backcountry (the choice is yours). 

Thanks to the midrange flex, Volkl’s 3 Radius technology and unique shaping, the Revolt can and will produce a range of turns – depending, of course, on the pilot clicked into them. Yes, they may not be for the ex-racer who loves to lay trenches around resorts but we’re confident that this ski will be a hell of a lot of fun for those of you who love to mix things up – in and out of the resort boundaries.

What Is The Volkl Revolt 104 Good At?

Freestyle: 8/10
Powder: 8/10
Stoke Factor: 9/10

