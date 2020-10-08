Reminding you, and itself, that it’s an all-mountain ripper, the Revolt 104 features a touch (3 mm) of camber underfoot. This combined with the mid-stiff flex pattern (more on that below) gives the Revolt 104 decent handling on the piste.

Volkl Revolt 104 Build

Although the Revolt 104 sits within the freestyle category of Volkl’s website, it’s flex rating is pretty substantial – more akin to that of a freeride ski, rather than one that wants to be buttered and pressed any which way around the resort. We’re big fans of this mid-stiff flex rating, as it gives the Revolt 104 a stability in terrain around the whole mountain (not just the park).

It’s in this build where the Revolt 104 gains its all-mountain stripes. When combined with the hint of camber underfoot, and Volkl’s 3 Radius elliptical sidecut, we felt that the ski was able to produce almost any type of turn shape and style – a trait that was a tonne of fun on and off the piste.

Oh, and that topsheet. These things really are a thing of beauty. In fact, we’d say they should be pinned onto your wall like a work of art rather than be at the mercy of one-run-and-done Karen who’s sure to skate right over your fresh pair of Revolts in the lift queue (god help us).

We’re big fans of the return to topsheet designs you can be proud of showing off to your mates, rather than uninspiring patterns mindlessly scattered on the ski. These topsheets use artwork from artist Ben Brough, an artist who’s more used to working with acrylics and watercolors than ski topsheets. Whatever, the result is nothing short of sublime.

Who Is The Volkl Revolt 104 For?

As if we’ve not already made it clear enough, this ski is bags of fun and one that begs to be stylishly driven around the resort. After playing around with various shapes and flex patterns, it seems as though Lucas and his team of athletes have hit the sweet spot in creating a pair of versatile all mountain planks with a slight freestyle bias.

The flex might be a little much for intermediate freestyle skiers to press without too much effort, but in the hands of advanced to expert skiers these are more than capable of spinning and pressing in freestyle terrain – front or backcountry (the choice is yours).

Thanks to the midrange flex, Volkl’s 3 Radius technology and unique shaping, the Revolt can and will produce a range of turns – depending, of course, on the pilot clicked into them. Yes, they may not be for the ex-racer who loves to lay trenches around resorts but we’re confident that this ski will be a hell of a lot of fun for those of you who love to mix things up – in and out of the resort boundaries.

What Is The Volkl Revolt 104 Good At?

Freestyle: 8/10

Powder: 8/10

Stoke Factor: 9/10

