The Ski 100 | Our Pick Of The Best Ski Gear For This Winter - Mpora

Share

Skiing

The Ski 100 | Our Pick Of The Best Ski Gear For This Winter

The Ski 100 is our chance to geek out over the best ski equipment on the market for this winter

Winter’s rolling around the corner, so that can only mean one thing: the Mpora Ski 100 is back. The Ski 100 is our selection of the latest and greatest skis, boots, bindings and accessories on the market. A chance for us here at Mpora to really geek out about what we feel is the most exciting ski kit out there for the 2021 – 2022 winter season.

From CAST’s epic Freetour Upgrade Kit, to Dalbello’s ludicrously lightweight Quantum Free 130 freeride boot and Nordica’s all-new novel way of creating a ski core designed solely for women in the Belle DC 78. Every product in the Ski 100 has an extremely interesting story behind it – impressive stuff, we might add, considering this could’ve been the year ski brands decide to rest on their laurels and just churn out last year’s kit.

“We came away with some of our finest video reviews we’ve ever produced”

In a wholly unprecedented year, where many ski resorts around the world were closing down, the Mpora crew managed to get out to Damüls in Austrian to test, review, and film this kit. In the process we came away with some of our finest video reviews we’ve ever produced (in my totally unbiased opinion, of course). Head over to our YouTube channel to check out these video reviews.

Then there was our studio shoot, shot in the beginning of December, which followed shortly after the selection process. Designed to give you the best view of each ski product included in the 100, we’re extremely proud of the levels that our in-house photography crew go to to ensure you’re getting vital shots of the equipment in question: Rocker / camber profile shots? Ski boot liner shots? Macro shots on the subtle fabric textures? You bet.

“Snow Camp are on a mission to give young people from inner-city communities life-skills, training, mental health support…”

We were proud to, once again, partner up with our pals at the national youth charity Snow Camp and their inspirational young people. Snow Camp are on a mission to give young people from inner-city communities life-skills, training, mental health support, and assistance in gaining qualifications and employment by using skiing and snowboarding as a medium to gain all these essential skills.

The young people from Snow Camp really stepped up with the modelling of various ski wear and it’s great to hear about their journey into the wild world of skiing and snowboarding.

Right, that’s enough from me, I’ll stop nattering on about the Ski 100 and let you see it all for yourself. Have a safe winter.

**********

Check out the full Ski 100 here

You May Also Like

The Best All-Mountain Skis Of 2021-2022

The Best Powder Skis Of 2021-2022

Share

Topics:

Gear Ski 100 2021/22 Skiing

Related Articles

Gear

Competition | Win This Mega Bundle

If you like the thought of winning lots of stuff in one hit, you've come to the right place

Competition | Win This Mega Bundle
Skiing

Backcountry Skis | Best For 2022

There's a huge variety of touring and backcountry skis out there. We get our heads around the best of them

Best Backcountry (Touring) Skis Of 2021 - 2022 | Lightweight Ski Touring Skis For The Up
Skiing

Tecnica Zero G Tour W | Review

The Zero G Tour W is a lightweight and efficient ski mountaineering boot, with a women-specific fit

Tecnica Zero G Tour W Women’s Ski Touring Boot 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

Dalbello Quantum Free A. Factory 130 | Review

The Dalbello Panterra 95 W offers a high-performance boot with a female-specific fit

Dalbello Panterra 95 W Women’s Ski Boot 2021 – 2022 | Review
Skiing

Tecnica Cochise 130 DYN GW | Review

The Cochise family of freeride-specific touring boots gets an update

Tecnica Cochise 130 DYN GW Ski Touring Boot 2021 - 2021 | Review
Skiing

Full Tilt First Chair GW 100 | Review

The new and updated First Chair 100 is a fantastic all-mountain boot

Full Tilt First Chair GW 100 Ski Boot 2021 – 2022 | Review
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production