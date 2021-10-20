Winter’s rolling around the corner, so that can only mean one thing: the Mpora Ski 100 is back. The Ski 100 is our selection of the latest and greatest skis, boots, bindings and accessories on the market. A chance for us here at Mpora to really geek out about what we feel is the most exciting ski kit out there for the 2021 – 2022 winter season.

From CAST’s epic Freetour Upgrade Kit, to Dalbello’s ludicrously lightweight Quantum Free 130 freeride boot and Nordica’s all-new novel way of creating a ski core designed solely for women in the Belle DC 78. Every product in the Ski 100 has an extremely interesting story behind it – impressive stuff, we might add, considering this could’ve been the year ski brands decide to rest on their laurels and just churn out last year’s kit.

“We came away with some of our finest video reviews we’ve ever produced”

In a wholly unprecedented year, where many ski resorts around the world were closing down, the Mpora crew managed to get out to Damüls in Austrian to test, review, and film this kit. In the process we came away with some of our finest video reviews we’ve ever produced (in my totally unbiased opinion, of course). Head over to our YouTube channel to check out these video reviews.