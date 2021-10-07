Why we chose the Volkl Blaze 106: Stable, versatile, easy-handling

Lengths (cm): 158, 165, 172

Sidecut (mm): 146 / 106 / 128mm

Radius: 14m @ 165cm

Rocker Profile: Rocker – Camber – Rocker

Weight (per ski): 1569g

Price: £525 / €550 / $600

The Volkl Blaze is in its second season taking Volkl’s reputation to make a ski with strong edge hold and firm snow capabilities into a new generation of freeride skis. Volkl has pumped in loads of new technologies into this ski, making it super versatile yet not compromising on performance or weight.

This 106mm Blaze is the widest in the range, the others being 94 and 86 (new this season). Volkl’s Blaze series seems to be developing with the times, as a new era of freeride skiing continues to develop, with more and more people looking for the perfect off-piste ski to take on side piste, backcountry and even stick some skins on.

Before this, the heavy and demanding Mantra and Aura were Volkl’s only freeride offerings, but now the Blaze targets freeride skiers who want a playful but agile ski for open faces, as well as narrow couloirs. If the Secret 102 (previously the Aura) was a bit much for you this could be the perfect option.

Build

To start with the ski is made with a hybrid multi-layer wood core of Poplar, Paulownia and Isocore from tip to tail. The intention here is to make the ski floatier over soft snow, keeping its flex and weight enough to stay floaty through soft snow. While the lightcore and width makes it a sensational floater, Volkl have also incorporated a Titanial power plate underfoot. This crucially adds stiffness where it’s needed, keeping the centre of the ski quiet and generating power and edge grip.