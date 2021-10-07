Volkl Blaze 106 Freeride Ski 2021 – 2022 | Review - Mpora

Volkl Blaze 106 Freeride Ski 2021 – 2022 | Review

A light freeride ski for skiers who want to venture across the mountain in search of those freshies

Why we chose the Volkl Blaze 106: Stable, versatile, easy-handling

Lengths (cm): 158, 165, 172
Sidecut (mm): 146 / 106 / 128mm
Radius: 14m @ 165cm
Rocker Profile: Rocker – Camber – Rocker
Weight (per ski): 1569g
Price: £525 / €550 / $600

The Volkl Blaze is in its second season taking Volkl’s reputation to make a ski with strong edge hold and firm snow capabilities into a new generation of freeride skis. Volkl has pumped in loads of new technologies into this ski, making it super versatile yet not compromising on performance or weight.

This 106mm Blaze is the widest in the range, the others being 94 and 86 (new this season). Volkl’s Blaze series seems to be developing with the times, as a new era of freeride skiing continues to develop, with more and more people looking for the perfect off-piste ski to take on side piste, backcountry and even stick some skins on.

Before this, the heavy and demanding Mantra and Aura were Volkl’s only freeride offerings, but now the Blaze targets freeride skiers who want a playful but agile ski for open faces, as well as narrow couloirs. If the Secret 102 (previously the Aura) was a bit much for you this could be the perfect option.

Build

To start with the ski is made with a hybrid multi-layer wood core of Poplar, Paulownia and Isocore from tip to tail. The intention here is to make the ski floatier over soft snow, keeping its flex and weight enough to stay floaty through soft snow. While the lightcore and width makes it a sensational floater, Volkl have also incorporated a Titanial power plate underfoot. This crucially adds stiffness where it’s needed, keeping the centre of the ski quiet and generating power and edge grip.

The titanium plate is 0.3mm and only under foot meaning it hardly adds any weight to the overall ski, and doesn’t compromise the flexibility and agility in the tip and tail. 

Elastic TPU suspension in the tips and tails, which debuted in last year’s Blaze, act like a shock-absorber on variable, tracked and windblown snow, keeping your ride smooth and catch-free.

Volkl Blaze 106 Shaping

The 106 width gives the ski good float on the soft powder, coupled with a tip and tail rocker to keep you sailing through the fresh stuff. Volkl’s benchmark 3D radius sidecut makes the skis incredibly versatile. The tighter radius in the middle camber section of the ski provides support for relaxed skiing and lively short turns, while the long radius means you can switch it up to long arcs at any point with stability and ease, basically adapting to every riding style, conditions and terrain.  

Who Is The Volkl Blaze 106 For?

The Volkl Blaze 106 is for the intermediate – advanced skiers looking  to charge off-piste; it’s fun, versatile and light for skiing beyond the resorts. Opening up the whole mountain by being light enough to tour on, yet powerful enough to charge anywhere.

The Blaze 106 is a ski that floats through soft snow with ease, lays an edge without batting an eyelid – all with versatility and energy. Not necessarily a ski for an icy piste, it pretty much performs in all other conditions, excelling in powder, tree runs and variable crud (essentially anything you might find on a day off piste). The Blaze 106 carries an ideal combination of float and power.

What Is The Volkl Blaze 106 Good At?

Float: 8/10
Manoeuvrability: 8/10
Weight : 8/10

