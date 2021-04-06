The 2021 Audi Nines setup has been pushed to stunning new aesthetic heights after a collaboration with designer Sebastian Gehwolf. The striking blend of function and art is currently getting its finishing touches in Crans-Montana, Valais, Switzerland, where the closed-to-the-public event will take place between the 7th and the 10th of April 2021.

Since its beginning in 2008, visually spectacular course designs have always been a hallmark of the Audi Nines events. Over the yearts, the event series has served up some of the most eye-opening creations in the realm of action sports.

The collaboration with Sebastian Gehwolf has seen him draw inspiration from his design approach to create one of the most ambitious and breathtaking constructions ever seen on snow.

Feature concepts at the Audi Nines have channelled a wide variety of influences over the years, from medieval architecture to more modern science-fiction inspired creations. The 2021 setup has seen Gehwolf introduce his own vision. The result is a stunning fusion of function and style that will amaze snowpark fans and design aficionados alike.