Audi Nines Design | Unveiling The 2021 Setup

The 2021 Audi Nines is serving up a brand new aesthetic thanks to a collaboration with designer Sebastian Gehwolf

The 2021 Audi Nines setup has been pushed to stunning new aesthetic heights after a collaboration with designer Sebastian Gehwolf. The striking blend of function and art is currently getting its finishing touches in Crans-Montana, Valais, Switzerland, where the closed-to-the-public event will take place between the 7th and the 10th of April 2021.

Since its beginning in 2008, visually spectacular course designs have always been a hallmark of the Audi Nines events. Over the yearts, the event series has served up some of the most eye-opening creations in the realm of action sports.

The collaboration with Sebastian Gehwolf has seen him draw inspiration from his design approach to create one of the most ambitious and breathtaking constructions ever seen on snow.

Feature concepts at the Audi Nines have channelled a wide variety of influences over the years, from medieval architecture to more modern science-fiction inspired creations. The 2021 setup has seen Gehwolf introduce his own vision. The result is a stunning fusion of function and style that will amaze snowpark fans and design aficionados alike.

“Designing this huge snow construction so that it looks fascinating—drawing the eye to different angles, shapes and curves—was challenging but very rewarding,” says Gehwolf about the process.

“When designing a car, there are functional aspects that have priority above aesthetics,” he explains. “Similarly, with a snow feature, it first needs to fulfil the requirement of being a place of progression for the best athletes in the world. But in the end, both a car and a snow feature should be pleasing to the eye.”

“Design and aesthetics have always been an important aspect of the Audi Nines,” says event founder Nico Zacek. “The result of Sebastian’s vision is something that we never could have hoped to dream of. Through this collaborative approach, we’ve built a bridge between action sports and design to truly reach a new level for both fields.”

The design includes a large “step-up,” a classic style of jump where the landing is much higher than the takeoff. Other innovations include a massive snow sphere eihght meters in diameter as a “knuckle jib” that riders can bounce off, jump over or even jump through with the help of a tunnel. Finally, a rail setup designed with input from boundary-breaking skier Jesper Tjäder will provide a venue for jib progression.

