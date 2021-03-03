Highlights From Kings and Queens of Corbet's 2021 - Mpora

Snowboarding

Kings and Queens of Corbet’s 2021 | Watch The GoPro Highlights From Jackson Hole

Lights, camera, action as skiers and snowboarders do battle in the Kings and Queens of Corbet event

The Kings and Queens of Corbet’s 2021 event didn’t disappoint at all, and provided us with some very memorable footage. This event saw top skiers and snowboarders compete for one day in the legendary Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The athletes took runs down Corbet’s Couloir as they battled it out to claim the crown. It saw them hucking themselves off cliff edges, pulling monster tricks, and somehow still managing to land perfectly. The usual.

This thrilling competition is one of the maddest in the world, and yet these skiers and snowboarders make it look like light work. Thanks to the wonders of technology, we’re able to feel closer to the action than ever before even if, physically speaking, we’re miles away. All you have to do is watch the video below to get a taste of the event. GoPro have done it again, saving the day with some spectacular footage from Jackson Hole.

After seeing this, we bet you’re wondering who the undisputed King and Queen of Corbet’s are? The titles went to Karl Fostvedt and Madison Blackley. The pair took home first place, the title, and cash from winning the event in the men’s and women’s divisions respectively.

If you enjoyed this GoPro footage by the way, then we have a feeling you might enjoy these videos as well. Everyone’s favourite action camera company continue to deliver the goods.

You May Also Like

GoPro Hero9 Action Camera | Review

The Art of Fight | A Brief History of Skiers and Snowboarders Having Violent Altercations

Watch This Skier Get Chased By A Bear In Romania’s Predeal Ski Area

The Chairlift | Salomon Film Celebrates The Impact Chairlifts Have Had On Ski Culture

