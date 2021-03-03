The Kings and Queens of Corbet’s 2021 event didn’t disappoint at all, and provided us with some very memorable footage. This event saw top skiers and snowboarders compete for one day in the legendary Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The athletes took runs down Corbet’s Couloir as they battled it out to claim the crown. It saw them hucking themselves off cliff edges, pulling monster tricks, and somehow still managing to land perfectly. The usual.

This thrilling competition is one of the maddest in the world, and yet these skiers and snowboarders make it look like light work. Thanks to the wonders of technology, we’re able to feel closer to the action than ever before even if, physically speaking, we’re miles away. All you have to do is watch the video below to get a taste of the event. GoPro have done it again, saving the day with some spectacular footage from Jackson Hole.