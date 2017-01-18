Is Jasna The Best Value Ski Resort In Europe? - Mpora

Is Jasna The Best Value Ski Resort In Europe?

A pint for €1.20 and untracked powder: This hidden gem is Slovakia's best kept secret

Are you desperate to get your feet on snow this year but don’t have a trip booked yet? If you’re like us, you’ll have seen heavy snowfall dump in Europe during the past week, and looked enviously as friends post their epic face-shot pictures on Facebook.

So, how do you get some of that powdery goodness for yourself? You head to Jasna.

The Slovakian resort of Jasná Nízke Tatry may not be the first place you think of when you’re planning a ski or snowboard trip, but maybe you should rethink. The resort is somewhat of a hidden gem, but it’s reputation for offering both incredible value and heaps of untouched powder is growing every season.

Why Jasna In Slovakia Is The Ultimate Cheap Snowboarding Destination

On the bargain front, you can get a B&B for just €25 per night, and a pint for as little as €1.20 – the kind of money that would get you little more than a Gallic shrug in many of Europe’s better known resorts.

Tree runs in shoulder deep powder in Jasna - Photo: Nina Zeitman/Mpora
Tree runs in shoulder deep powder in Jasna – Photo: Nina Zeitman/Mpora

But it’s the backcountry freeriding that’s really going to get you stoked on Jasna. Of course, the resort has plenty of regular pistes and a terrain park, but also boasts an incredible 12 freeride zones – all accessible by lift – that offer all the thrills of being in the backcountry, with the security of riding groomers.

Of course, the real beauty of these freeride zones is that it means the real off piste area remains largely untouched. When Mpora visited Jasna last year we found that the locals tend to shy away from the off-piste, so you can still get fresh tracks at 2pm on a powder day.

“This hidden gem in Slovakia is an absolute must”

While we were there, we spoke to Alice from Propaganda Ski School who told us “When there’s been a really big dump, head over to the Panorama run,” talking of one of Jasna’s most-loved off piste areas. “It’s virtually empty and it’s an amazing place to get fresh tracks again and again.”

With this latest dump, Jasna looks incredible right now. That mixed with wallet-friendly prices and epic backcountry riding and splitboarding, this hidden gem in Slovakia is an absolute must.

Topics:

