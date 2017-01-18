Are you desperate to get your feet on snow this year but don’t have a trip booked yet? If you’re like us, you’ll have seen heavy snowfall dump in Europe during the past week, and looked enviously as friends post their epic face-shot pictures on Facebook.

So, how do you get some of that powdery goodness for yourself? You head to Jasna.

The Slovakian resort of Jasná Nízke Tatry may not be the first place you think of when you’re planning a ski or snowboard trip, but maybe you should rethink. The resort is somewhat of a hidden gem, but it’s reputation for offering both incredible value and heaps of untouched powder is growing every season.

Why Jasna In Slovakia Is The Ultimate Cheap Snowboarding Destination

On the bargain front, you can get a B&B for just €25 per night, and a pint for as little as €1.20 – the kind of money that would get you little more than a Gallic shrug in many of Europe’s better known resorts.