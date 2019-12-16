Screenshot: YouTube (GoPro)

If your stoke’s been flatlining so far this season, please feel free to inject this 10-minute edit from GoPro featuring Travis Rice, Elena Hight, Torstein Hogmo, Chris Benchetler, Ted Ligety, Jamie Anderson, Sage Kotsenburg and Bobby Brown directly into your veins.

There’s helicopters in it, there’s powder in it, there’s lines so sick that if you took them to the vet they’d get “taken away to live on a farm” in it. There’s wooping, hollering, and some of the world’s best skiers and snowboarders flowing down mountains in British Columbia’s backcountry like the entire world is just their own personal video game. There’s POV stuff here, there’s follow-cam stuff here, there’s… lots of really, really, good stuff here. Don’t believe us? Hook it up to your veins already.

