We’re properly excited about this film It’s called Free Rider, it’s directed by Jérôme Tanon, features the talent of skier Sam Anthamatten and snowboarder Victor de Le Rue, and is backed by The North Face. If the wild trailer’s anything to go by, it looks set to be a tale of serious adventure but one told with that classic Tanon-humour running through the heart of it. Laugh one moment, have your breath taken away by some next-level shredding the next; it’s a recipe for success

Tanon, of course, also directed The Eternal Beauty of Snowboarding and Zabardast. We’d encourage anyone who hasn’t seen these films already to watch them at the earliest opportunity. They’re excellent. Underlining the film’s essential viewing status further, Free Rider will feature the cinematography skills of Christoph Thoresen and Yannick Boissenot.

Issue 3 of the Mpora print magazine, which is coming soon by the way, features a chat with Tanon and Anthamatten about this Alaska project. Be sure to pick up this bit of print when it drops (it’s the best bit of print we’ve done). The imagery taken in amongst the huge terrain is stunning, and the pair both served up some quotes that pulled back the curtain on the realities of an undertaking such as this.

Screening Information

October:

iF3 – Whistler – Canada

International Freeride Film Festival – Capvern-les-Bains – France

BANFF Mountain Film Festival – Canada

November:

Festival Image Montagne – Lons – France

Rencontres Ciné Montagne – Grenoble – France

Champéry Film Festival – Switzerland

Moutainfilm – Graz – Austria

Kendal Mountain Festival – UK

Transilvania Mountain Film Festival – Romania

December:

iF3 – Chamonix – France

BBK Mendi Film – Bilbao – Spain

You May Also Like

The Best Powder Skis For 2022-2023

The Ski 100 | Our Pick Of The Best Ski Gear For This Winter

High Exposure Ep 1 | The Sam Anthamatten Interview