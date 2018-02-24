Catch Up | What You Missed from the Men's Snowboard Big Air Final - Mpora

As you have no doubt heard by now, British snowboarder Billy Morgan has won Bronze in Big Air at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang. Many of us stayed up through the night to see the Southampton born snowboarder mix it with some of the biggest names in freestyle, and walk away with Britain’s fifth medal of the 2018 games.

But we know that keeping up with all the action from the Olympics can be tricky, so we’ve got photographer Sam Mellish snapping every bit of action for us during the games.

Billy Morgan reaches for his tail wile spinning a massive frontside triple 14, high over the Big Air arena in Pyeongchang – Photo: Sam Mellish

Ahead of the competition, Canadian Max Parrot was heavy favourite, but with some big names failing to qualify, the door was open for an upset. But who predicted what would happen next?