Catch Up | What You Missed from the Men's Snowboard Big Air Final - Mpora

Snowboarding

Catch Up | What You Missed from the Men’s Snowboard Big Air Final

See what really happened when Billy Morgan won Bronze in Big Air at the Pyeongchang Olympic Games 2018

 

As you have no doubt heard by now, British snowboarder Billy Morgan has won Bronze in Big Air at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang. Many of us stayed up through the night to see the Southampton born snowboarder mix it with some of the biggest names in freestyle, and walk away with Britain’s fifth medal of the 2018 games.

But we know that keeping up with all the action from the Olympics can be tricky, so we’ve got photographer Sam Mellish snapping every bit of action for us during the games.

Billy Morgan reaches for his tail wile spinning a massive frontside triple 14, high over the Big Air arena in Pyeongchang – Photo: Sam Mellish

Ahead of the competition, Canadian Max Parrot was heavy favourite, but with some big names failing to qualify, the door was open for an upset. But who predicted what would happen next?

Billy Morgan unleashes his backside triple 1440 on his second run, stomping the landing deeper than a heartfelt 3am chat about the pros and cons of vinyl collections- Photo: Sam Mellish
Kyle Mack tweaks a Japan grab during his backside triple 14 - surely one of the best looking tricks in the entire competition - Photo: Sam Mellish
Sebastien Toutants stuck gigantic 1620's, landing bigger tricks than anybody else in the field, spinning his way to Olympic Gold - Photo: Sam Mellish
Team GB were out in force to cheer Billy Morgan on to Bronze, although Jamie Nicholls is looking down, presumably checking the Mpora twitter account for hilarious live updates - Photo: Sam Mellish
Billy Morgan was the second to drop in on the third and final run. He landed a frontside triple 14 double grab squarely on Frankenstein's neck, moving him up to Bronze position. Could he hang on? - Photo: Sam Mellish
Yes he could! - Photo: Sam Mellish
Kyle Mack is all smiles as the judges reward both his amplitude and style with a Silver medal - Photo: Sam Mellish
Many predicted a Canadian would win Olympic Big Air, but few would have been backing Seb Toots. Like he cares... NB" How good is the Canadian snowboard out-ware? It looks like your nanna's cardigan (which, for the record, is a very good thing indeed) - Photo: Sam Mellish
With pre-event favourite Max Parrot of Canada crashing out on his final run (the nanna cardigan bringing him no luck), the medals were assured for Billy Morgan, Kyle mack, and Seb Toots - Photo: Sam Mellish
Kyle Mack, Seb Toots and Billy Morgan hold their national flags aloft in the time honoured tradition, all on the podium after the final of the men's Snowboard Big Air at the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang - Photo: Sam Mellish
Billy throws his horns en route to collecting Olympic Bronze - Photo: Sam Mellish
Billy salutes - Photo: Sam Mellish
Billy Morgan with his Olympic Bronze medal around his neck - Photo: Sam Mellish
Kyle Mack (USA, left) collects Silver, Sebastien Toutants (Canada, centre) wins Gold, and Billy Morgan (UK, right) celebrates Bronze in a big air final that will be looked back on for years to come as not one of the biggest, but certainly one of the best, with three true snowboarders picking up the gongs - Photo: Sam Mellish
Billy Morgan with his Olympic Bronze medal - Photo: Sam Mellish
Billy Morgan, for reasons unknown to us, demonstrating how to pass through an airport body scanner - Photo: Sam Mellish
Billy celebrates with GB coach Hamish McKnight (left) and TV commentators Ed Leigh (centre left) and Tim "I'm crying on TV again" Warwood (right) - Photo: Sam Mellish

