Billy Morgan Wins Bronze | How The Olympic Big Air Medal Proves His Critics Wrong - Mpora

Share

Snowboarding

Billy Morgan Wins Bronze | How The Olympic Big Air Medal Proves His Critics Wrong

The man from Southampton showed, once and for all, that he can mix it with the world's best

Holy shit, what a contest! And what a result for Britain’s Billy Morgan. Putting down his biggest tricks on the biggest stage of them all, the man from Southampton proved once and for all that he is one of the world’s best freestyle riders.

“I didn’t think I could win a medal, it’s just blown my mind,” he said afterwards. Modest as ever, Billy was surprised. But he needn’t have been.

By his own admission, Morgan has sometimes struggled for acceptance among some snowboarders, in part because of his background. “I wasn’t one of the cool kids,” he told the Looking Sideways podcast in the run up to the games. Hailing from the UK, a country not known for its snowboarding culture, was a problem. So was the fact that he did acrobatics as a kid, as if that somehow gave him an unfair advantage.

“I didn’t think I could win a medal, it’s just blown my mind”

Even when Billy was landing tricks that had never been done before – the triple rodeo, the quad cork – he was copping flack online. Armchair analysts who somehow seemed to think that a dude who learned on dryslopes “snowboarding for the sheer love of it,” and honed his skills doing seasons in Morzine, didn’t realise that a “floaty backside 180” was considered more stylish.

But if winning a Big Air medal today wasn’t enough to silence his critics, then the manner in which it was won should be. Billy didn’t spin the most degrees this morning in the Alpensia ski jumping stadium. But his tricks were massive, lofted like howitzer shells waaaay down the landing, and clean – all things the judges were looking out for. Most importantly, they were also stylish.

Speaking to Mpora after the event, Iztok Sumatic, one of the judges, said Billy’s medal was “well deserved. Great style, and full send!”

Pictured: Billy Morgan up in the sky during the Olympics Big Air contest. Photo: Sam Mellish.

The size of Billy’s hits and his habit of mixing up his grabs had caught the judges’ eye in qualification earlier in the week, Iztok said. “[He] spiced things up with a strong nose grab, which added a bit of variety compared to all the mutes and melons.” So while Billy might have felt privileged to ride in the final, especially when much-fancied riders like Stale Sandbech didn’t make it, there was little doubt that he deserved to be there.

One look at the podium, which included Kyle Mack (who cranked out an unusual Bloody Dracula grab) and Seb Toots (who also sent his tricks deep down the landing) is enough to tell you that Morgan’s combination of style and send to was what the judges were looking for.

“His tricks were massive, lofted like howitzer shells waaaay down the landing, and clean”

What really made the difference today though was his ability to handle the pressure. Having failed to put down his first run, Billy had to land the second two. Yet he looked relaxed if anything, pulling faces for the camera between runs. “I’ve just come to enjoy [the Olympics] really,” he’d told Mpora earlier in the week. And it looked like he was.

His “opening a can of beer” celebration when he landed the third run was reminiscent of Dan Wakeham’s legendary “let’s have a pint” move at Turin 2006. The first British male snowboarder to go to the Olympics would doubtless have approved. But the difference this time was that the man from the underdog nation ended up on the podium.

Pictured: Billy Morgan flying the flag for Team GB. Photo: Sam Mellish.

“I used to work on building sites to pay for my winters,” Billy said in the press conference after the event. “I almost miss it, getting my shirt off, working on the roofs.” How many of the other riders who rode in today’s final could say the same?

And yet as bigger names dropped, and one after one failed to land or improve their score, it became clear that Billy was in with a chance of holding on to third place. Finally only Max Parrot, one of the most consistent riders in snowboarding and the slopestyle silver medalist, stood between Billy and and the bronze. The fact that he capitulated and fell twice, on a trick he has on lock, puts Billy’s achievement into context.

As Lesley McKenna, GB Park & Pipe director and a former Olympian herself, said: “[He] had done everything he could to put himself in the best position possible. This morning was all about rising to the occasion.” Billy Morgan did that and then some.

Suffering from a real bad case of Olympic fever? You’ll be pleased to hear that we’ve joined forces with Ubisoft, the folks behind ‘Steep: Road To The Olympics’, to provide you with the very best coverage of the PyeongChang action.

While many of us will never even get close to attempting a switch triple cork 1440 Octo grab in real life, thanks to the magic of video games, and in particular ‘Steep: Road To The Olympics’, that possibility is much closer than you think.

Get STEEP & the Road To The Olympics add-on in the STEEP: Winter Games Edition. Available now.

You May Also Like:

My Life in Pictures | Mike Weyerhauser’s Favourite Historic Photos From the Olympics

Ester Ledecka | How a Snowboarder Stunned the World by Winning Skiing Gold

 

Sponsored by

Share

Topics:

article awe inspiration olympics olympics 2018 snowboarding olympics 2018

Related Articles

Snowboarding

Catch Up | What You Missed from the Men's Snowboard Big Air Final

See what really happened when Billy Morgan won Bronze in Big Air at the Pyeongchang Olympic Games 2018

Catch Up | What You Missed from the Men's Snowboard Big Air Final
Snowboarding

Billy Morgan Wins Bronze | Men's Olympic Big Air Results And Report

The much anticipated/detested one-jump spinfest wrapped up freestyle snowboarding's time at the 2018 Olympics, with XXX. Here's how it went down...

UK's Billy Morgan Wins Bronze in Men's Olympic Big Air - Results and Report
Skiing

David Wise Wins Gold | Men’s 2018 Olympic Ski Halfpipe Finals Result

Wise pipped David Ferreira to the top prize as 16 year old New Zealander Nico Porteous took the bronze

David Wise Wins Gold | Men’s 2018 Olympic Ski Halfpipe Finals Result and Report
Snowboarding

Anna Gasser Wins Women's Olympic Big Air | Results and Report

First Olympic Big Air Bling Awarded in Alpensia Stadium, with Anna Gasser coping with intense pressure from Jamie Anderson to take gold...

Anna Gasser Wins Women's Olympic Big Air | Results and Report
Snowboarding

Men's 2018 Olympic Big Air Qualifier - Results and Report

Here comes the quad squad... or do they?

Men's 2018 Olympic Snowboard Big Air Qualifer | Results and Report
Skiing

American Domination | Men’s 2018 Olympic Ski Halfpipe Qualification Results

Team USA launch their push for a clean sweep of the medals in men's halfpipe skiing

American Domination | Men’s 2018 Olympic Ski Halfpipe Qualification Results and Report
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production