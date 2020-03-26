There’s a real high chance of watching some crap online. With 1,300,000,000 videos on YouTube and 300 hours of footage being uploaded onto the platform every minute (yes, minute), falling into the deepest, darkest trap that is the ‘YouTube black hole’ is an ever present risk. One minute you’re watching Sam Anthamatten shred the steepest faces in the world, next you’re watching a cat jumping compilation, after that YouTube is lining you up to watch someone give you their ’Top 10 Eyeliner Application Tips’.

We get it, it’s an easy trap to fall into, we’ve been there many a time. This is why we’ve sifted through the finest mountain culture films to bring a selection of the best. How did we do this? Well, that’ll be by taking every film that made it into the renowned Banff Mountain Film Festival over the past five years and condensing them into one, easily viewed, package.

The Banff Mountain Film Festival is simply the Oscars of the mountain world. No overpaid celebrities, no cheesy selfies, just genuine mountain folk creating some of the most engaging and captivating stories out there right now. Banff receives up to 300 films each year, then 60 are selected to be shown at the festival.

Don’t do it. Don’t fall into this trap (although this video was pretty decent)

So here goes. Our spreadsheet is telling us that we’ve got 99 Banff films (we’ve only got the ones that are available online for free), which equals a stonking 1709 minutes of watch time – that’s 28 whole hours, with 30 minutes added on for good luck. Phew. We’ve split up each movie into the following categories, to make it easier to take your pick; Mountain Biking, Climbing, Adventure, Ski / Snowboard, Activism, Trail Running, Kayaking and Surf. Click on the links below to navigate to the top of each category.

MOUNTAIN BIKING | CLIMBING | ADVENTURE | SKI / SNOWBOARD | ACTIVISM | RUNNING | KAYAKING | SURF