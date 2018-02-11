There was never expectation – slopestyle snowboarding is far too fickle a game for that – but there was hope. From the riders themselves, who’ve worked so hard to get here, from the coaches and support staff, who’ve all put in long hours and late nights, and from the fans and families here on the ground in Pyeongchang. But unfortunately it wasn’t to be, as all three British men failed to go through to Olympic slopestyle final yesterday.

The run of bad luck that saw Katie Ormerod crash twice in training, fracturing her wrist and then shattering her heel has not, it seems, been expunged. At least none of the three British men riding, Jamie Nicholls, Billy Morgan or Rowan Coultas, went down the hill in ambulances.

“All I was thinking was ‘headwind’ so as I came out of the rodeo I just pinned it, and I was still slow as fuck.”

“I’m in one piece which is great,” said Billy only half jokingly, after the qualifiers were finished. While he was obviously disappointed, he wasn’t going to let it ruin the experience of being at the games. “I’ve just come to enjoy it really, and I am.”