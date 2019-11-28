Alright, listen up nerds. If you’re someone who queued up to see the midnight screenings of ‘The Force Awakens’ and ‘The Last Jedi’, and also someone who likes jackets, then you might be a bit keen on Columbia’s new range of Challenger Jackets. Why? Because they’re Star Wars Force Edition jackets, available in both ‘Dark Side’ and ‘Light Side’ styling, that’s why. Insert image of Comic Book Guy from The Simpsons drooling in anticipation.

These anorak-style items are a Columbia heritage style dating back to the ’90s. It’s just that this time they’re glammed up to the nines with Star Wars detailing. The lining of each jacket, for example, has been inspired by the lightsabers of Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader respectively. There’s also chest patches representing the Rebel / Light Side and the Imperial / Dark Side, coded messages written in Aurebesh (the primary language in the Star Wars galaxy), and even vehicle identification numbers for Skywalker’s X-Wing Fighter and also the Death Star. Like we said, it’s a nerdy product.

Moving away from the Star Wars stuff for a second, there’s a mesh-sleeve pocket, zippered hand pockets, a kangaroo pouch, and a side-entry zip. The adjustable hood, cuffs, and hem help to deliver that “just-right” fit while its combination of Omni-TECH waterproof-breathable shell and synthetic insulation will keep Jedi / Sith wannabes warm and dry in all conditions.

These limited-edition jackets will be available in-store exclusively at Columbia’s Carnaby Street store, in London, from 8:30am on the 6th of December. The unisex products are priced at £190 each, and will be available to buy while stock lasts. Anyone arriving in fancy dress will gain priority entry to the store (yes, really… we’re not just saying that).

For more on the Star Wars Columbia Challenger Jackets, head here.

