“How long have we been on this rock? Five weeks? Two days. Help me to recollect,” says Willem Defoe’s character in atmospheric horror ‘The Lighthouse’.

When we saw this film at the beginning of February, that line was good sure but it didn’t feel like it related to our day to day lives. Now though, fully submerged in the social distancing lifestyle as we are, it seems like this piece of dialogue speaks to us on a whole new level. Haunting us by day, haunting us by night; haunting us when we’re in the kitchen, in the lounge, in the bathroom or on the balcony.

If you’re a shredder, a ripper, or just a general action sports legend, you might be concerned about how you’re going to keep your stoke high in the sky while self isolating at home. Fortunately, there are things you can do (not that, get your mind out the gutter); things that’ll help your shred game in the long-run.

Get Fit

Sure, you could do some sit-ups. It worked for Mark Occhilupo after all. In the build-up to his world-title winning comeback, Occhilupo would do a whopping 1,000 sit ups every morning. Sit ups are definitely good for your surfing but they’re not… they’re not exactly fun are they? Nobody’s getting a rush out of doing sit ups. That’s where an Indo Board comes in. Good for your surfing, and fun to boot, it’ll target some of the key muscle groups you’ll be needing for your next open air shred.

Since lockdown, the word on the street is that these things have been selling like hot cakes. Although, we have it on good surf authority that Surfdome will be stocking more shortly.

Buy an Indo Board here