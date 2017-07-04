Jack O’Neill heads out into the waves in one of his famous wetsuits – Photo: O’Neill

As you may remember, in early June 2017, we brought you the sad news that surfing hero, wetsuit pioneer, and all round adventure lover Jack O’Neill had sadly passed away aged 94.

Of course, the whole surfing world was moved by the death of O’Neill. As the man behind the first modern day wetsuit, he’s the very reason many of us can surf for longer, or even surf at all.

To honour and celebrate the life of the legendary waterman, O’Neill – the company that bears his name – are inviting you all to join in a global paddle out.

On sunday 9th July, 2017 surfers around the world will take to the waves to pay tribute to the surf legend, and most recognisable eyepatch wearer the world has ever known.

Find out how you can join in the celebrations in honour of Jack O’Neill’s life – Photo: O’Neill

If you’re in the UK, you can join your fellow surfers in a paddle out, at 7pm UK time at Great Western Beach, Newquay, Cornwall. It’s a fitting spot, as it’s supposedly the UK’s original surfing spot, with Great Western Beach and the slope leading down to the sand being the hangout of the first wave of British surfers, back in the 1960s.

Simultaneous paddle outs have also been scheduled in Canada, Netherlands, Belgium, France, South Africa, Australia, Japan and, of course, Jack O’Neill’s native United States.

If you want to get involved in what promises to be a moving but celebratory time, check out the official UK event page on Facebook.