Pictured: Kelly Slater doing what he does best in Tahiti. Credit: World Surf League

When asked just a few months ago on a golfing trip to New Zealand Slater was ambivalent. “There is a chance I could retire at the end of this year, at least from full-time competition, but if it looks like, or if I feel like I’m going to make the Olympics, I’ll probably end up trying to do that next year,’’ he told the New Zealand Herald, before adding more cryptically, “I’ll make that decision the day I do. So I’m not sure.”

So far this season, Kelly’s competitive results haven’t exactly followed the ‘game over for Slater’ narrative that was getting bandied about after this year’s first WSL event. That third place at this year’s Corona Bali event, where he was unlucky to lose to Japan’s Kanoa Igarashi in the semi-finals, reminded us all that you can never totally write off the GOAT.

“Just to compete against Kelly is an absolute honour. That’s the gift he has given to the next generation”

The talk of an extremely unlikely world title push has faded somewhat since then, with Slater bagging a couple of back-to-back ninth place finishes at Margaret River and Saquarema respectively. While these weren’t bad results by any stretch, they’re probably a touch short of the mark required to make this season the Hollywood ending many would love to see.

Slater’s surfing at Bells and Bali provided flashes of the old brilliance, and coming not long after Tiger Woods completed his remarkable win at Augusta it was easy to let the imagination get carried away. The fact that Slater, at the time of publishing, currently sits at seventh in the WSL rankings, ahead of Gabriel Medina who alongside John John Florence and Filipe Toledo is cited as someone who could one day take up the ‘greatest of all time’ mantle , shows how far he’s recovered from 2019′ early disappointments.

Whatever happens from here on out, one thing’s for certain. Nothing will diminish who he is, or what he has done for the sport. “Just to compete against Kelly is an absolute honour,” concludes Callinan. “That’s the gift he has given to the next generation. By staying so relevant and surfing so great for so long, it’s enabled us to watch and learn from him. I beat him at Bells, but he’s still the best surfer. He’s the best surfer there ever has been.”

