Featured Image: World Surf League
“It was surreal and pretty special. The sun had just come up and I was sitting in the Bells lineup alone with Kelly Slater,” pro surfer Ryan Callinan told Mpora. “The waves were giant and then ACDC’s Hells Bells blared over the loudspeakers. I looked at Kelly, I mean he’s the GOAT. I had posters of him on my wall as a kid and so I had to reset. I had to get my ahead around beating him.”
Callinan, 26, was surfing against Kelly Slater, 47, in the Quarterfinals of the Rip Curl Pro at Bells Beach held this Easter. The day before had seen waves that were as high as skyscrapers, just coloured a green- black, moving at warp speed and being whipped out of shape by a 30-knot onshore wind. The 50 Year Storm hashtag wrote itself. Slater had prevailed, dodging and riding massive sets and making it, yet again, to the Finals Day of a Championship Tour (CT) event. Going into that final day there was hope that he could add to his 55 career victories and four Bells trophies. If, and it was a big if, he could do that it might be possible that he could win a 12th World Title in this his final year on tour.
