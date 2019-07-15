Pictured: Makua winning heat 3 of Round 1 at the 2016 Puerto Escondido Challenge. Credit : © WSL / Morales

And though it appears that early life was the ideal combination of paternal love and surfing, the reality is very different indeed. Makua’s father, Eddie Rothman, was once the leader of Da Hui, one of the most feared surf gangs in the world. “Rumours and whispers about his penchant for violence haunt the North Shore. Brave surfers speak of him in hushed tones, afraid they might turn around and see him standing there and then see the darkness of a knockout,” wrote Chas Smith about Eddie in the July 2013 issue of Playboy.

I ask Makua about his own experience growing up with such a notorious father. “One of my first recollections is having nine policemen rip the front door off the hinges while I was sleeping, putting a gun to my head, beating up my mum and arresting my father,” he recollects with noticeable anguish, “My father was once known as The $60 Million Man, and he had the highest bail set in Hawaii. So, I come from a family that’s a little, I would say, infamous.”

And the notoriousness of his father left a young Makua to fend for himself much of the time. He slept on the beach in a tent, he used the surrounding trees as a bathroom, cooked on a small camping stove and washed with a hose. “It was just hard,” he says, “But everybody has a story and I don’t want to complain about it, but I had a tough time and it taught me how to survive against all odds.”

Makua introduces me to lifelong friend and local surfing hero ‘Uncle’ Bryan Suratt, who was voted by Surfing Magazine as ‘Surfing Coach of the 90s’ and calls Andy & Bruce Irons, Derek Ho and Joel Tudor as some of his mentees.

Pictured: Aerial drone shot of Oahu’s waves. Credit: 翔音

With a longboard on loan from Bryan, Makua and I make our way down to the water’s edge; to the very beach he spent much of his youth on. While his childhood was tough, it was the sheer amount of time he spent on the beach and in the water that cemented his life as a surfer. “I just loved surfing. It became my life,” he says, “For me, it was all about the ocean. I was surfing, diving, freediving, fishing. Anything to do with the ocean, I did it.”

And while Makua’s life came to hold the ocean and surfing above all else, under his own admission he was a “really fat kid” without a hope of becoming a high-performance surfer. “But with the big waves, because I was so much bigger, I could handle them. So, the other kids used to all say how they could do 360s or aerial manoeuvres, and I would be catching 15-foot waves which they couldn’t do. It was my way to compete.”

Indeed, he was surfing big waves at Sunset Beach, Pipeline and Waimea by the age of 10, and he cites both Laird Hamilton and Darrick Doerner as his mentors. “Laird and Darrick took me under their wings and created this world of big wave surfing in my backyard,” he says as we paddle out, “To have someone like Laird Hamilton as your mentor, even to this day, is a blessing. He saw that fire in a little kid’s eyes and said, ‘I just saw it in you that you wanted it more than all the others’.”

Makua is quick to add that at the time he was emerging, Big Wave surfing in its modern guise wasn’t in existence at all. In fact, when he started out, it was just himself and his close friend Jay Moriarty, who passed away on Mavericks, California, who were pursuing big waves at the time. And when did it all change? “I really broke onto the scene when I caught that 66’ wave at such a young age,” he says.

“Nobody my age could do that. I went up against all the big dogs and caught the biggest wave ever ridden at that time. That wave was the turning point for my career and really cemented me as a professional big wave surfer.” The 66’ wave, which Makua rode at Maui’s Jaws break, was widely considered to be the largest wave ever ridden and secured him the win for the 2003 Billabong XXL Award. So, it was only a matter of time before he got swept up by sponsors and turned pro.