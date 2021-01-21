Header image: northcore-europe

Bursting onto the World Surf League at the fresh age of 13, Bude-based Stan Norman was one of the youngest competitors to take part in the Quiksilver Men’s Open. Stan’s progression of the sport has continued to this day. Now 17, Stan’s one of the finest surfers that the UK has produced, with edit after edit providing us with all the evidence we need.

As talented as he is in the water, Stan’s equally passionate about protecting the shorelines, that have provided him with so many surfing memories, from an invasion of plastic bottles, cotton buds and plastic bags. You name it, it’s probably found its way onto the UK coastline. For that reason, he’s chosen to partner himself with reusable bottle brand Hydro Flask.

Hydro Flask, if you’re unaware, makes some of the best outdoor sports specific flasks in the business. If you’ve not yet read our Caffeine Chronicles, then be sure to give that a read to learn more about how a coffee flask can provide you with so many memories in the outdoors.

“Stan’s equally passionate about protecting the shorelines that have provided him with so many surfing memories”

But what’s so good about these products? Well, first thing to note has to be the leak proof lid on the flask. Sip and transport your drink without worry in the world. The flex strap on the flask is nothing short of excellent, too. We’ve never once managed to break one of these while out on the hill and it gives a solid feeling to the flask. Finally, that smooth flow opening ensures you’ll never spill a drop on that fresh £400 wetsuit of yours.

If you fancy hearing more about these flasks, or if you just fancy tuning into a good old chinwag about the UK surf scene, then be sure to head over to the Mpora Instagram account at 17.00 (GMT), where we’ll be putting the questions to Stan.

If you’ve got any questions you’d like to put to Sam, then drop a comment on the post below and we’ll be sure to bring them up during the live stream. See you there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mpora (@mporaofficial)

You May Also Like

Eco Travel | How To Have A Green Ski Trip

Swapping Planes For Trains | Taking The Train From Scotland To Austria To Save The World