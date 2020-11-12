Surfers For Climate is a movement committed to protecting our planet. Surfers For Climate know that climate change, powered by fossil fuels, threaten our very way of life and everything the surfing community loves. Surfers For Climate have clocked just how badly coastal communities, and the people who call these places ‘home’, are being battered and endangered by extreme weather events caused by climate change. Surfers For Climate want to pass on a healthy ocean to the next generation. Surfers For Climate are good. Surfers For Climate have officially launched.

They’re supported by a wide range of Australian and international celebrities, including your Dad’s favourite Beatle Sir Paul McCartney (who is supporting the group with proceeds from his new music video), iconic surf filmmaker Jack McCoy, WSL pro surfer Adrian “Ace” Buchan, actor and director Simon Baker, musician Jack River, and Ironman Ky Hurst.

Founded by longboarding champion Belinda Baggs and former pro-surfer Johnny Abegg, Surfers For Climate want to unite surfers in a bid to protect coastlines from future threats.

“For surfers, the ocean is life,” Baggs said.

“Climate change, fuelled by the burning of fossil fuels, threatens everyone’s way of life. For the surfing community, this is a red alert. Everything we love is under threat.”

“The ocean has made me who I am. Now, we get the chance to help save it,” said Abegg.

“Though Surfers For Climate, we are standing to fight for the ocean, so my kids, and generations to come, can continue to ride waves in thriving oceans. Surfers For Climate will bring surfers together in a positive, fun, and inspiring way. The ocean has shaped our country [Australia]. And now, we must stand up and do what we can to create the future we all want.”

Surfers For Climate’s main aims are to provide tools and ideas for surfers to reduce their own emissions and restore local ecosystems. They’re also aiming to support the surf community in doing more in response to the climate crisis, want to unite surfers against proposed coastal and offshore fossil fuel developments, and want to encourage politicians representing surfing communities to take stronger leadership on climate change.

“We all have a responsibility to do our bit,” said Paul McCartney.

For more information on Surfers For Climate, head to their official website.

To watch Paul McCartney’s Wine Dark Open Sea, head here.

