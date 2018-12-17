I am Edward Smith, captain of the Titanic, staring down the wheel at a colossal iceberg emerging on the horizon. I am Harry and Ron, wobbling in the air, trying to steer that flying car they stole in Chamber of Secrets and bewilderingly never really got in trouble for (no, a letter from Ron’s mum does not count as appropriate punishment for theft and reckless driving). I am the pilot of the ‘Snakes on a Plane’ plane, panicking, losing control, hoping, praying, dreaming that Samuel L. Jackson will rescue me.

I have – full disclosure – just flown the £49.99 drone I bought from Aldi into a 15-metre high Scottish pine tree, and it is now very, very – say it with me – very stuck.

But more on that later. Let’s get on with the review.

Famously, you can now buy anything in existence from Lidl and Aldi. We recently bought a two man canoe from Lidl and have been happily sailing the seven seas (canals) ever since.

Aldi sell more sports gear on the whole though. For example you can buy a full ski outfit from Aldi for £58.94, which is frankly scandalous, and they even do wetsuits for surfing now as well.