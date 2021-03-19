Building your own FPV drone might seem like a daunting prospect, we get it. In fact, we’ve been in your exact position just a few months ago; looking at a seemingly endless variety of custom built FPV drone parts with little idea of how they all fit together.

But, after having been through the process of learning and putting together our own drone, we can say that building your own FPV drone is one of the most rewarding things you can do. It certainly beats buying an off the shelf drone.

Make sure you give our Choosing The Correct FPV Components article a read so you can get your head around each FPV component, and what they do. You’ll essentially need the following kit to build your own FPV drone:

The team over at Ummagawd have helpfully put together this kit to make choosing all the right (and compatible) components together making the selection process a breeze. For that reason, we’re going to be building a similar build to what’s included in that kit (it’s just the motors that are different).

Getting yourself a good soldering iron will help your solder joints. Photo: Jordan Tiernan

The Tools For The Job

As with anything, it pays to have the right tools for the job. And, luckily building a FPV drone, you don’t require too many tools. Most drones these days just make use of 2mm and 1.5mm screws, so you can usually get away with two hex drivers of that size.

Next up is, of course, the soldering iron. This is usually the side of drone building that scares most people away from building their own FPV drone. But fear not, soldering isn’t as bad as it sounds, just take time practicing on some dummy circuit boards, give this article on how to solder a read, and you’ll be soldering perfect joints in no time.

A flux-based solder will work wonders on your solder joints. Photo: Jordan Tiernan

One final note on soldering before we jump into the build: make sure you’ve got solder with a good deal of flux in it. Flux helps the solder flow onto the pad and wire, and gives your joints a much better finish. We recommend this solder.