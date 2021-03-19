It’s easy to get a little lost when looking at the wide range of FPV components and working out whether they are compatible with the type of FPV build you’re going for. Fear not, however, this article details all the equipment required to build your own FPV drone and, when you’re ready to do so, will show you how simple it is to actually go through the process of building your own FPV drone.

While an FPV drone might look like a slightly confusing mess of circuit boards and wiring, they’re actually pretty simple little things. You just have a flight controller at the centre of the drone, which sends commands to the ESC, which then sends commands to the motors in order to fly. All of these commands are given to the flight controller via the VTX. Then, all of these components are held together by the frame.

So that’s an extremely brief way of looking at the components that make up an FPV drone, now let’s drill down into exactly what each specific component does.

Frame

So first up is, of course, the FPV drone frame. Made of a solid chunk of carbon fibre, these frames are built to take on the inevitable beating that you’re going to put your drone through while you’re out flying.

Because FPV frames are made of carbon, they’re also pretty stiff too; this stiffness will also help to smooth out any unwanted vibrations as your motors are spinning at over a thousand rotations per second.

The frame we’re looking at is a ‘true X’ design. This means that all four of the motors are all set the same distance away from the flight controller, giving great responsiveness and acrobatic performance.

