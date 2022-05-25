How We Launched Issue Two Of Our Print Magazine - Mpora

Gallery Night | How We Launched Issue Two Of Our Print Magazine

Rented a space in Shoreditch, put our favourite adventure photos on the walls, got the beers in...

Full disclosure. Here at Mpora, we love a party. Sure, the build up to them are always pretty nerve-racking but when the people (‘If you build it, they will come’) start showing up and those chats between friends old and new start flowing, well, there’s not many places we’d rather be. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that we very much enjoyed the chance to put on an adventure photography pop-up gallery evening / Issue Two print mag launch event near our Shoreditch office.

BUY ISSUE TWO HERE

The night was put on in association with our pals at Haglöfs, back at the start of April, and served as a great opportunity to connect again with some familiar faces. What’s more, it also gave us the perfect platform upon which to showcase the work of the four incredibly talented finalists from our Shutter Life photo competition (you can see a selection of their shots at the bottom of this article).

Big thanks to the Hop King crew for their work behind the bar quenching people’s thirst (that CBD Pale Ale they do is the good stuff). Shoutout also to your man John Wood for knocking it out of the park on the DJ front. Also, of course, massive cheers again to all the seriously skilled adventure photographers who took part in our competition. We really did have so many superb entries, and wish we’d had room to display all of your work. You guys smashed it.

Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions
Credit: Glance Productions

The Winning Photo

Credit: Julia Roger-Veyer

The Runners-Up

Credit: Sam Walker
Credit: Gwilym Thomas
Credit: Thibaut Lampe

