A hands on look at the new GoPro Fusion – Photo: James Renhard / Mpora

The latest GoPro camera has been unveiled, and it promises to take audiences deeper into the action. Although an official release date is as yet unconfirmed, we do know that the GoPro Fusion 360 camera will be with us later on in 2017.

But we didn’t want to wait that long to get a look, so Mpora headed off to a rather damp Berlin to get our hands on GoPro’s newest camera.

Now, there’s not a whole lot of information about the GoPro Fusion, and the team there were quite keen for us not to turn the camera on, or open any of the doors on it. It’s like what we can only imagine a lap-dance is like, only with an action camera. We did spend a bit of time playing with the Fusion, however, and got to watch some of GoPro’s very own filmers using it to shoot some top skateboarding talent, including Chris Cole, Sean Malto and Leticia Bufoni.

GoPro Fusion 360 Camera – First Impressions

The first thing we noticed about the new GoPro Fusion is that it’s larger than any GoPro camera that’s come before it. Roughly seven by seven centimetres square, it still fits neatly in the palm of an adult’s hand though. Face on, it actually looks like a black and grey version of the old Instagram logo, before that went all sun-set coloured and flat.

Unlike the Hero5, the GoPro Fusion doesn’t have a screen on the back. In fact, the version we saw only had a small LED screen on the front, harking back to older versions of GoPro Hero range. However, on both faces of the camera is a lens. The Fusion is a 360 camera after all, so needs the two lenses to be able to shoot spherically. In terms of build, the Fusion has also got that nice, solid, rubber-like feel that anybody with a GoPro Hero5 will be familiar with. It’s reassuringly sturdy.