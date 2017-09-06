When Joby released the original Gorillapod back in 2006 it caught on at a speed which surprised even them. The miniature tripod was lightweight, portable and folded down small, but the best thing about it was the legs were flexible, so you could attach it to almost anything.

Gone were the days of trying to balance your GoPro on a rock or the edge of a skate bowl to try and get that shot of you flying past. And if you wanted a group photo after a session? Just wrap the Gorillapod legs round a railing and you’d have a perfectly stable tripod at waist height. It was the perfect addition to any action sport’s photographer’s camera bag.

Since it launched over a decade ago, the Joby Gorillapod has gone on to sell millions worldwide. But the brand haven’t been resting on their laurels. They’ve continued to innovate, and with more and more people now relying on their phone as their primary camera – both for stills and for filming – they now have a range designed specifically for smartphones.

They recently sent us over a few of these products to try out – here’s our verdict.

Joby’s smartphone Gorillapods give you a range of options for stills and filming on your phone.

You can win these products – and £500 – by entering our #JobyPhoto competition.

Joby Grip Tight Pro Video GP Stand Review

PRICE: £35 WEIGHT: 282g SIZE: 5 x 8 x 30 cm BEST FOR: Shooting smooth-looking video on your phone joby.com

The Joby Grip Tight Video GP Stand stand is a variation on the brand’s classic Gorillapod design, with a smooth-turning tripod head for filming and a mobile phone grip on top. The adjustable, rubber-coated jaws of the grip expand wide enough so that they’ll hold a smartphone of any size without damaging or marking it.

The whole thing swivels so you can film portrait or landscape. You can even add some crazy Dutch tilt to your shots should you wish, locking the phone at an angle with an easy to adjust knob. A second knob can be used to lock the vertical angle of the head, or you can leave it loose allowing you to move the shot up and down with the aluminium panning arm that extends out the back.

Including the adjustable legs, the whole thing packs down to 30cm x 5cm x 8cm, so it won’t take up much room in a camera bag, and it weighs a mere 282 grams.