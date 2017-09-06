Win Joby's Smartphone Gorillapod Range Plus £500 | Competition - Mpora

We’ve teamed up with Joby, the brand behind the original Gorillapod, to give you a chance to win three awesome products from their new phone-friendly range, plus £500 in cash. From left to right these are the Joby Grip Tight Pro Video GP Stand, the Joby Grip Tight One GP Magnetic Impulse and the Joby Grip Tight One Micro Stand – you can read our full reviews of the smartphone tripod range here.

These will help make anything you shoot on your phone look slicker, less shaky and more professional. If you’re looking to up your Instagram game, go live on Facebook or just make an iPhone edit of you and your mates riding, these are the business.

So how do you win these? That’s simple. Just add the hashtag #JobyPhoto to your action shots on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and our editors will pick their favourite.

