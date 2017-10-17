JobyPhoto | Your Best Photos So Far - Mpora

A few weeks back we teamed up with our sister sites (including Dirt, Sidewalk, Cooler and Surf Europe) to set a challenge to our readers: Submit your best photos using the hashtag #JobyPhoto and the best one would win a goody bag of Joby mobile tripod accessories and £500 in cold, hard cash.

Turns out our readers are a seriously talented bunch. There have been over 1,200 entries so far and the standard is ridiculously high. Here are a few highlights, chosen by the editorial team here at Mpora and photo editors from across the Factory Media network.

This isn’t a shortlist of finalists because there’s still time to enter – the competition doesn’t close until next Monday (23rd October). And remember, you don’t have to go out and take a new photo, you can just tag an old one with #JobyPhoto to get your entry in. This is just a bit of inspiration to get your creative juices flowing…

1) This Great Mountain Biking Shot from @TristanTinn