The New GoPro is announced at 5pm today, and you can see it all unveil live on Mpora

The newest GoPro camera range is about to drop, and you can watch the whole thing live on Mpora. Want to see how the action camera brand are following up last year’s launch of the GoPro Her5 and Karma Drone? Catch the live stream of the launch from 5pm (UK time) today.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past thirteen years, you’ll have heard of GoPro, and their virtually indestructible action cameras. Hell, even if you have been under a rock, there’s a good chance somebody will have bounced a GoPro Hero 4 off it at some point.

Following the 2016 launch of the GoPro Karma Drone and the GoPro Hero5 range, the California based company are back with a new range and they’re launching them now.

Well, we say this. The launch is live and going on further up this screen. As such, at risk of appearing a little too meta and millennial, at the time of writing this, we don’t actually know what it is GoPro are launching. It is live after all.

However, we have a strong suspicion it will be a new range of GoPro Hero cameras (we’re willing to stick our neck out and call it the GoPro Hero6 range) and the all new GoPro Fusion, the first fully 360 camera GoPro have made.

As you can imagine, at this juncture details are harder to come by than three points for Aston Villa (who, for the unfamiliar, are a perpetually disappointing football team), but the internet is full of rumours. Some suggest that the launch will see an update for the Karma Drone.

Others think that the GoPro Hero6 line will be significantly upgraded, capable 4k footage at 60 frames per second, and 1080p at a staggering 240 framers per second. If all of that sound Greek to you, it basically means you can film in IMAX quality, and at super slow motion. Watching your mate eat shit as he slips off a butter box in Morzine will have never looked so good.

GoPro Hero 5 Review

But let’s be honest, by the time you’ve read this, you’ll probably have heard everything you need to know about the launch from the live stream up at the top of the page. One thing we can say for certain, is that a new GoPro launch is always exciting, and we’re keen to get our hands on their latest kit. Suffice to say, keep your eyes on Mpora for a hands on GoPro Hero review, and a look at the entire new range soon.

