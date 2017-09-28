The newest GoPro camera range is about to drop, and you can watch the whole thing live on Mpora. Want to see how the action camera brand are following up last year’s launch of the GoPro Her5 and Karma Drone? Catch the live stream of the launch from 5pm (UK time) today.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past thirteen years, you’ll have heard of GoPro, and their virtually indestructible action cameras. Hell, even if you have been under a rock, there’s a good chance somebody will have bounced a GoPro Hero 4 off it at some point.

Following the 2016 launch of the GoPro Karma Drone and the GoPro Hero5 range, the California based company are back with a new range and they’re launching them now.

Well, we say this. The launch is live and going on further up this screen. As such, at risk of appearing a little too meta and millennial, at the time of writing this, we don’t actually know what it is GoPro are launching. It is live after all.

However, we have a strong suspicion it will be a new range of GoPro Hero cameras (we’re willing to stick our neck out and call it the GoPro Hero6 range) and the all new GoPro Fusion, the first fully 360 camera GoPro have made.