Travel

Adventure Destination | An Essential Guide To Land, Water, and Air Activities In Lithuania

A rundown of some extremely fun activities to experience while you're in Lithuania

So, you’ve heard good things about Lithuania but want more information on where to go and what to do while you’re there. Fret not. We’re here to help you with this in-depth and informative guide on a whole host of potential activities you can do while visiting the country.

Vilnius – The Capital City

With a population of just over 500,000, Vilnius is Lithuania’s capital (as well as its largest city). Thanks in part to its Old Town area, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, more and more people are considering it when looking for their next weekend city break fix. But, despite what you might have been led to believe by all them photos of Vilnius’s nice old buildings circulating on the internet, there’s actually loads of active / adventure stuff to do in and around the city itself.

Take Flight In A Hot Air Balloon

Lithuania has a thriving hot air balloon scene and is, when considering the number of balloon pilots per thousand residents, apparently in the world’s top five balloon-focused countries. This national love for all things balloon-based is reflected by the fact that Vilnius is Europe’s only capital that doesn’t prohibit hot air balloons from taking off in the city centre. For more information on this head to Lithuania.Travel.

“Vilnius is Europe’s only capital that doesn’t prohibit hot air balloons from taking off in the city centre”

Zipline Over The River Neris

Everyone loves to zipline don’t they? While in Vilnius, we’d recommend you head to UNO Park and go ziplining over the River Neris

Canoeing / Kayaking In The City

While in Vilnius, adventurous active types can hire themselves a canoe or kayak and go for a paddle along the Vilnia River. This is a great way to get a different perspective on the city. For more information on this activity, head here.

Paddle Boarding At Night In Vilnius

Like with canoeing and kayaking, exploring Vilnius on a stand up paddle tour is a great way to get a fresh angle on the city. Certainly more interesting than an overpriced open-top bus tour, and a fun way to spend an afternoon. Just try not to fall in.

Hiking In The Swamps

Hiking through swamps won’t be everyone’s idea of a good time but as experiences go, it’s one you’re unlikely to forget in a hurry. The Trakai District Swamp is as muddy as it is memorable. If you do decide to go for it, we’d very much recommend you hire an expert guide to help you on your way and stop you getting lost. Websites like Get Your Guide are useful for things like this (other options are available).

Paragliding In Vilnius

Another great way of seeing Vilnius, and its surrounding area, from the air is to get yourself attached to a paraglider. Paragliding flights in Vilnius usually last between five and seven minutes, and serve up epic aerial views with no terrifying parachute jump required of you beforehand. For more information on this activity, head to Vilnius Relax.

The Coast – Palanga

Unlike some of those landlocked countries out there, Lithuania has an extremely nice coastline; one that’s ideal for doing adventurous outdoor activities by. In terms of specific seaside destinations, we reckon the coastal resort town of Palanga or the port city of Klaipėda are the best places to base yourself.

Canoeing In The Lagoon By The Nida Sand Dunes

With spectacular sand dunes to feast your eyes on (the highest moving sand dunes in Europe no less), we think you’d be a real fool not to try your hand at some Curonian Lagoon canoeing. The Curonian Lagoon is separated from the Baltic Sea by the epic Curonian Spit – a UNESCO World Heritage Site – and is one of the continent’s most unique geographical features. For more information on this, and other kayaking and canoeing opportunities in Lithuania, visit Lithuania.Travel.

“One of the continent’s most unique geographical features”

Ice-Sailing On The Frozen Lagoon

Speaking of the Curonian Lagoon, there’s much more to it than the simple yet pleasurable activity of paddling by its sand dunes in a small boat. For example, those looking to get a bit more gnarly on it can, during the winter season (January – March), go for an ice-sailing adventure on it.

Using wind-powered blockarts, essentially a windsurfing sail attached to a chair and three ice skates, this activity is as enjoyable as it is unique. It’s also, we should emphasise, possible to do on a number of Lithuania’s other frozen lakes and lagoons – including Rėkyva lake, Kaunas lagoon, and Elektrėnai lake.

Wake Parks

With the country being home to an impressive 37 parks, with seven in the coastal region alone, wakeboarders will love what Lithuania has to offer. Our pick of the near-the-sea seven are probably the 313 Cable Park and Wake-Inn Klaipeda, although you’ll no doubt have a good time whichever one you end up at.

Kitesurfing

Lithuania’s coast is a real hotbed for the activity of kitesurfing. With Baltic winds coming in off the sea, there’s plenty of places to do it down by the water in Lithuania. The main resort for it however is Svencele (on the coast of the Curonian Lagoon). While here, don’t miss out on the opportunity to stay the night in a hotel made from recycled shipping containers.

Northern Lithuania

Northern Lithuania is all about nature. With its national parks, green open spaces, and the kind of environment that outdoor enthusiasts won’t be able to get enough of, you absolutely need to spend some time here if you get the chance.

Hiking Tour With Sauna In Gražutės Regional Park / Wild Swimming

Available all year round but definitely best enjoyed in winter, a day that fuses together hiking and sauna in Gražutės Regional Park is well worth your time and energy. Do it with the help of Lit Wild Travel and enjoy a very, very, very refreshing swim in the park’s open waters as part of the itinerary. There’s also some winter sledging to be done, if you fancy it.

Cycling In Aukštaitija National Park / Fat-Biking Tours

People who like sitting on bicycles and peddling their legs until they can pedal no more will like what Lithuania, and Northern Lithuania in particular, has to offer. The Aukštaitija National Park, for example, is a properly delightful place to ride around on some wheels. Just as with hiking, we’d recommend booking something with Lit Wild Travel (they do fat-biking tours and the like).

Stay In One Of Zarasai’s Camping Pods

Right next to a lake in the town of Zarasai, one that offers wakeboarding and inflatable obstacle course experiences, are some idyllic little camping pods you can stay in. Highly recommended if you find traditional hotels a bit boring.

For more information on getting active in Lithuania, and for the chance to win an epic four night adventure in the country, head here. 

