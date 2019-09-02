So, you’ve heard good things about Lithuania but want more information on where to go and what to do while you’re there. Fret not. We’re here to help you with this in-depth and informative guide on a whole host of potential activities you can do while visiting the country.

Vilnius – The Capital City

With a population of just over 500,000, Vilnius is Lithuania’s capital (as well as its largest city). Thanks in part to its Old Town area, which is listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, more and more people are considering it when looking for their next weekend city break fix. But, despite what you might have been led to believe by all them photos of Vilnius’s nice old buildings circulating on the internet, there’s actually loads of active / adventure stuff to do in and around the city itself.

Take Flight In A Hot Air Balloon

Lithuania has a thriving hot air balloon scene and is, when considering the number of balloon pilots per thousand residents, apparently in the world’s top five balloon-focused countries. This national love for all things balloon-based is reflected by the fact that Vilnius is Europe’s only capital that doesn’t prohibit hot air balloons from taking off in the city centre. For more information on this head to Lithuania.Travel.

Zipline Over The River Neris

Everyone loves to zipline don’t they? While in Vilnius, we’d recommend you head to UNO Park and go ziplining over the River Neris

Canoeing / Kayaking In The City

While in Vilnius, adventurous active types can hire themselves a canoe or kayak and go for a paddle along the Vilnia River. This is a great way to get a different perspective on the city. For more information on this activity, head here.

Paddle Boarding At Night In Vilnius

Like with canoeing and kayaking, exploring Vilnius on a stand up paddle tour is a great way to get a fresh angle on the city. Certainly more interesting than an overpriced open-top bus tour, and a fun way to spend an afternoon. Just try not to fall in.

Hiking In The Swamps

Hiking through swamps won’t be everyone’s idea of a good time but as experiences go, it’s one you’re unlikely to forget in a hurry. The Trakai District Swamp is as muddy as it is memorable. If you do decide to go for it, we’d very much recommend you hire an expert guide to help you on your way and stop you getting lost. Websites like Get Your Guide are useful for things like this (other options are available).

Paragliding In Vilnius

Another great way of seeing Vilnius, and its surrounding area, from the air is to get yourself attached to a paraglider. Paragliding flights in Vilnius usually last between five and seven minutes, and serve up epic aerial views with no terrifying parachute jump required of you beforehand. For more information on this activity, head to Vilnius Relax.