Cycling and Mountain Biking

Credit: Interlaken

Some people will tell you that the best way to enjoy Interlaken is on two wheels, and with good reason. Road bikes, touring bikes, e-bikes, mountain bikes and even trotti bikes; whatever kind of bikes you’re into the most, you’re well set to enjoy riding about the place here.

With everything from lakeside routes to journeys through properly idyllic alpine villages, variety is most definitely the name of the game in this part of the world. Spectacular rides over high plateaus, with stunning Swiss mountain panoramas to boot, leisurely e-bike tours, adrenaline-filled single tracks through green forests; the choice is yours.

If you’re all about putting the action in action sports when it comes mountain biking, get yourself to Bikepark Thunersee. It’s home to a wide range of trails and pump tracks, all of which have been constructed by people with a genuine passion for the sport. Flow trails, truly varied terrain, and steep bends to whip yourself round at speed; extreme riders are bound to feel a rush of the good stuff here. A Bike Shuttle will transport riders to the start of the Rabenfluh Trail in Thun. For those feeling courageous, the dirt park at Steffisburg is made to measure (and then some).

If that all sounds far, far, too much like a very quick way to get injured, you’ll be relieved to know that Interlaken is also great for the more leisurely-minded cyclist. With the help of an e-bike, you’ll be able to make light work of those challenging mountain ascents. There’s a nice variety of places to hire bikes in this neck of the woods, and a bunch of well-signposted tours to justify them. Take a chilled out tour along Lake Thun or Lake Brienz. Alternatively, head out on an e-bike tour on the Diemtigtal House Trail.

One good way to ensure you get the most out of your bike time in Interlaken is by hiring one of the area’s professional guides. You won’t have to worry about finding your way, won’t have to worry about following the signs or organising a route, your guide will do it all for you and, while they’re doing it, show you the best of the place. From short tours for beginners to full-day tours for ambitious cyclists, why not take thinking out of it and relax a bit more? Afterall, you’re on holiday aren’t you?

Hiking

Credit: Interlaken

It’s no exaggeration to say that Interlaken is a real hikers’ paradise. There’s an extensive network of well-maintained hiking trails, offering intrepid walkers differing degrees of difficulty and challenge.

Unlike when you’re charging full whack downhill on a bike, a stretch of the walking legs here will allow you to stop and really soak up those panoramic views of the incredibly picturesque mountains. It’ll also give you much more of a chance to get that ‘doing it for the Instagram’ shot of Lake Thun and Brienz.

Walk to beatiful, extremely Swiss, rustic mountain cabins. Walk to tasty mountain restuarants serving up delicious local cuisine. Walk recommended tours available online with GPS data. Walk routes suitable for every level of fitness. Walk in and around Interlaken to satisfy your unquenchable wanderlust.

Winter Activities

Credit: Interlaken

When you think of winter activities in Switzerland, your mind no doubt immediately goes to thoughts of skiing and snowboarding. And while that’s absolutely an option in these parts, a very, very, good one to be fair, we wanted to take this opportunity to shine a light on some curveball inspiration for snowy season in Interlaken.

For example, why not experience the soothing winter charm of Stockhorn? The Stockhorn is famous for its almost otherworldly view, a view that takes in a whopping 200 alpine peaks. The viewing platform here also serves up views down to Thun, and across the Aare and Gürbe valleys.

Close to the “Chrindi” midway station on Stockhorn, you’ll discover an Igloo Village with comfortable lounge and a bar for those all-important liquid refreshments. Stockhorn is also home to cool winter activities such as ice fishing and snowshoeing.

Other fun things to do during the colder months here in Interlaken include taking a magical winter boat trip on Lake Thun, and sledding excursions in front of sweeping panoramic views. All that and we haven’t even mentioned the simple joy that can come from winter hiking in these parts.

