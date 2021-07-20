Nestled within the spectacular Swiss canton of Bern, you’ll find Interlaken. This epic destination is, when it comes to adventurous activities at least, Europe’s absolute finest. There’s actually so much to see here, so much to do, that it can be quite intimidating for the outsider looking in. To help you make sense of them as places, we’re serving up a bunch of (hopefully useful) guides. Without further ado, here’s what you need to know about Interlaken.
Paragliding
Want to take to the skies, and get a bird’s eye view on the incredible terrain on offer? Get yourself on a paragliding session. See typical Swiss villages, see deep-blue lakes, see mountain peaks so majestic you might not fully comprehend what you’re seeing.
You can go paragliding all year round here. In spring, you’ll swoop over green forests and colourful flower meadows; basking, as you do so, in the glory of snow-covered mountain peaks. In winter, on the other hand, you’ll be taking off quite literally in the snow. It’ll be colder sure but, as anyone whose seen the Alps in their snowy best can atest, there’s nothing quite like being in the country at this time of year.
“Want to take to the skies, and get a bird’s eye view on the incredible terrain on offer?”
During our team’s trip to Interlaken, we went paragliding near Beatenberg. Taking off from 1350 metres above sea level, we got one hell of a look at the iconic and mighty mountain trio known as Eiger, Mönch, and Jungfrau. Our paragliding instructors couldn’t get enough of flipping us / rolling us this way and that on our way back down to Interlaken.
Whether you’re looking for a dose of pure adrenaline (see aerial flips, whips, and rolls options) or just want to gently take in some nice scenery like a human-sized pigeon, there’s nothing quite like a paragliding experience in Interlaken.
For more information on paragliding in Interlaken
Bungee Jumping
Bungee jumping clearly isn’t for everyone. However, if you’re someone who’s always wanted to give it a go or you’re someone who did it once on a gap year in New Zealand and got a real taste for it then look no further than the Stockhorn bungee jump. It’s situated right in the middle of a gondola (yes, really).
Your chance to give it the full 007, witty one-liner uttered just before you jump into the 134 metre free fall and everything (tuxedo: optional), this one should be on the bucket list of adventure-loving people who love to get a bit extreme. Thank us later, when you’re suspending upside down over the magnificent Hinterstockensee lake.
For more information on bungee jumping in Interlaken
Share