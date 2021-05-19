Iceland is widely known as “The Land of Fire and Ice”. Why? Well, because it’s home to the world’s most active volcanoes and is a stage for the largest glaciers in Europe. Yes, Iceland really is a spectacular country to behold and a travel destination everyone should aim to visit at least once in their lifetime.

Even if you’ve been lucky enough to visit Iceland before though, there’s an argument that you still haven’t seen it from its best angle; in its fullest glory. Seeing the country from a bird’s eye perspective really is something else, and that’s where drones come in.

“See what happens when you fly a drone directly into an active Icelandic volcano”

The following volcano drone clip went viral last month, and it got us thinking that we should really dig around in the vaults and see what other drone footage of Iceland we could air. See what happens when you fly a drone directly into an active Icelandic volcano, or take pleasure in soaking up a beautiful aerial view of this wonderful island. The choice is up to you.

What Happens When You Fly A Drone Into An Active Volcano?

The guy with the drone, Bjorn Steinbekk, is no stranger when it comes to flying drones in Iceland. This year, he’s been filming spectacular volcanic eruptions from above with the help of his drone (you’ll have, for sure, seen his clips doing the rounds on social media).

For the big finish to his volcano filming spree, Steinbekk decided to sacrifice his pride and joy straight into the depths of a red hot volcano. Bjorn’s sacrifice to the Volcano Gods will never be forgotten.

Rest in fire, little drone.

Iceland By Drone

When Drone Snap drops a video you know that it will be one of the best ways on the internet to get an aerial view of a location. In this one, they pay a visit to Iceland and give us the opportunity see the country’s breathtaking landscape in all its splendour.

If this doesn’t make you want to book an Icelandic adventure, nothing will.

8 Hours of Iceland From The Sky

What are you going to do with your next day off? Start that box set, maybe do some work on the garden? No, forget about doing any of that. Instead, devote your time to this eight-hour-long video and go on an incredible aerial journey across Iceland.

A Cinematic Flight Over Iceland

This drone video is so captivating that you’d be mistaken for thinking that it was a trailer for the movie world’s next big blockbuster. Something directed by Christopher Nolan, maybe? This 4K cinematic experience will take you on a mini-tour of southern Iceland.