Set within the lush greenery of the Lake District in the North West of England is Windermere. While the town of Windermere itself is small, with a population of just over 8,000, the area itself is dominated by the mighty Lake Windermere. But it’s not just water sports that are on offer the for adventurous in this beautiful corner of the world.

International visitors to Lake Windermere should fly to either Manchester or Edinburgh airports. There are several trains each day from the two cities to Windermere, requiring only one change, both at the nearby Oxenholme which is roughly a 20 minute ride away from Windermere.

Why Go?

Kayaking is one of the best ways to explore Lake Windermere – Photo: Getty

Surrounded by deep, lush forests, mighty peaks, and rolling fields, Lake Windermere sits in one of the most beautiful places you’ll find anywhere in the world; Cumbria, the Lake District National Park. But the area really is dominated by the long, thin lake itself. Formed some 13,000 years ago from a glacial trough, Windermere is the largest natural lake in England. As you can imagine, this makes it an amazing place for water sports.

Being so vast, there can be a lot of different water sports and activities going on at the same time on Lake Windermere. The water on Windermere is ideal for stand up paddle boarding, and the natural windbreaks (remember those trees and hills?) that surround the water means it’ll be nice and flat, which is superb for beginners or SUP supremos alike.

Kayaking and canoeing are another good way to see Lake Windermere, with the versatility and manoeuvrability of the crafts affording a pretty unique perspective of your surroundings. If you prefer to go a little faster, water skiing and wakeboarding behind a powerboat are also available, as is flyboarding which, if you’re not familiar, is like a high pressure hose pipe on the bottom of what looks like a snowboard that propels you into to air above the water.