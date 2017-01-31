How do you decide when choosing your first wakeboard? Photo: iStock

Wakeboarding is pretty addictive, right? Once you’ve caught the bug, you’ll find yourself hankering after it every weekend, waiting for your next session on the cable or behind a boat. It’s no surprise snowboarders and skateboarders take their love of riding the water after a few years.

Once you’ve started wakeboarding, you’re going to eventually want to buy your first wakeboard. There are a few things you need to know before buying a board.

There are three types of wakeboards: beginner, intermediate and advanced. Beginner boards tend to be slower and more forgiving than advanced boards, made for competitions. Just like surfing and snowboarding, it’s not worth buying an advanced board too soon or you will end up hindering your progression.