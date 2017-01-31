Wakeboard Bindings: How Do I Choose Wakeboard Bindings? - Mpora

Wakeboard bindings are a crucial part of any wakeboard set-up. Photo: iStock

Wakeboard bindings are a key part of any wakeboarding set-up. What are wakeboard bindings? They are devices that fix your feet to your wakeboard. You might see them referred to as wakeboarding boots – wakeboard bindings and boots are the same thing.

What Is Wakeboarding? Everything You Need To Know

So where do you start when looking for your first pair of wakeboard bindings? You need to make sure you buy a pair that fit properly and are right for your ability.

You might also be interested in reading our guide to choosing your first wakeboard here.