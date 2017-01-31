Photo: iStock

Wakeboarding shops aren’t easy to find but there are a few scattered around the UK. Whether you are looking for a new wakeboard or a pair of bindings, it’s always a good idea to visit a proper local wakeboarding shop.

After all, there’s nothing better than a good bricks-and-mortar shop with real knowledgeable staff who can help you select the right kit for your ability. Online shopping is great when you are super busy and can’t make it down in person, but you get much better service when you speak to a human being about what you are looking for.

So where can you find some of the best wakeboarding shops in the UK? Read on….