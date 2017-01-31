Wakeboarding Shops: 7 Of The Best In The UK - Mpora

Wakeboarding

Wakeboarding Shops: 7 Of The Best In The UK

Where can you find the best wakeboarding shops in the UK?

Photo: iStock

Wakeboarding shops aren’t easy to find but there are a few scattered around the UK. Whether you are looking for a new wakeboard or a pair of bindings, it’s always a good idea to visit a proper local wakeboarding shop.

What Is Wakeboarding? Everything You Need To Know

After all, there’s nothing better than a good bricks-and-mortar shop with real knowledgeable staff who can help you select the right kit for your ability. Online shopping is great when you are super busy and can’t make it down in person, but you get much better service when you speak to a human being about what you are looking for.

So where can you find some of the best wakeboarding shops in the UK? Read on….

ABSOLUTE WATERSPORTS

Unit 11 Elmsfield Estate, Worcester Road, Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire OX7 5XL

Photo: iStock

Based in Oxfordshire, Absolute Watersports has everything you could possibly want for watersports including surfing, sailing and windsurfing as well as wakeboarding of course. They are known for having great discounts on wakeboarding gear from wakeboards to wakeboard bindings. Their Bargain Basement is a great place to browse for good deals.

Visit the Absolute Watersports website here

CRAIG COHOON WATERSPORTS

Whelford Road, Kempsford, Fairford GL7 4DT

Photo: Craig Cohoon Watersports

Craig Cohoon is one of Europe’s largest wakeboarding shops based in Gloucestershire. It was set up by Craig himself who has over 30 years working in the watersports industry. They have a huge watersports showroom with helpful staff who can help you choose the right wakeboarding gear for you. You can also shop online. Make sure you take a look at their wakeboard packages for some good deals.

Visit the Craig Cohoon Watersports website here

EDGE RIDERS

Gloster Rd, Martlesham, Ipswich IP5 3RD

Photo: Edge Riders

Edge Riders is a great independent wakeboarding shop based in Ipswich. They opened in 2003 and are still a fantastic place to get first-hand advice on buying wakeboarding gear. The staff are super knowledgable in their favoured sports and will help you buy the right wakeboard for your skill level. Edge Riders also sell snowboarding gear, kitesurfing, surfing, kayaking and mountain biking.

Visit the Edge Riders website here

OFFAXIS

Abersoch, Pwllheli, Gwynedd LL53 7HP

Photo: Offaxis

Based on the Llyn Peninsula, you will find one of the best wakeboarding shops in Wales. Offaxis is a wakeboarding centre with a harbourside shop at Pwllheli. It doesn’t matter whether you are a semi-pro or a complete beginner, the staff at Offaxis will be able to help you pick out the best wakeboarding gear. You can choose from a selection of Ronix, Hyperlite, Slingshot, Jobe and CWB wakeboard plus many more accessories and package deals.

Visit the Offaxis website here

SURFACE2AIR SPORTS

14-16 Station Road, Ashley Cross, Lower Parkstone, Poole, Dorset, BH14 8UB

Photo: S2AS

Surface2Air Sports prides itself on being a rider owned, rider run wakeboard shop. It is just 20 minutes from the only full wakeboard cable on the south coast. You can take your chosen wakeboard down to the cable to demo yourself. They have passionate wakeboarders among their staff who are constantly testing kit out, so they only stock the good gear and can offer the best advice.

Visit the Surface2Air Sports website here

SUSSEX WATERSPORTS

Coach Road, Westhampnett, Chichester, West Sussex PO18 0NX

Photo: Sussex Watersports

After 25 years commuting to the City, owner Mike decided to follow his passion and set up Sussex Watersports. They now have a wakeboarding shop based at a British Waterski and Wakeboard approved watersports lake, just five minutes from Chichester, plus a beach shop and a huge warehouse for online watersports and snowboarding shopping orders. You can get great wakeboarding deals both online and in store.

Visit the Sussex Watersports website here

TALLINGTON LAKES PRO SHOP

Barholm Road, Tallington, Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4RJ

Tallington Lakes Pro Shop is one of the longest established watersports shops in the country, which has been doing business since 1975. They have personally tested all of the wakeboards in store and not just read about them in catalogues, so they can give you the best opinions on what you should buy. Get down to the store and meet their knowledgeable staff or take a look at their online shop.

Visit the Tallington Lakes Pro Shop website here

