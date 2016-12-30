Bikram Yoga: What Is Bikram Yoga And Where Can I Practice It In The UK? - Mpora

Bikram is a form of ‘hot yoga’ because it is practiced in a hot room, which makes practitioners sweat. Photo: iStock

Bikram yoga is a style of yoga that was popularised by famous yoga leader Bikram Choudhury in the early 1970s.

It is a form of hot yoga – the yoga studio is heated to 40°C. You will sweat a lot in a Bikram class, so make sure you drink lots of water before and after. All Bikram classes run for 90 minutes and the beginners series follows the same series of 26 yoga poses. So if you take a Bikram class in India or the UK or Denmark, it will be the same set of poses.

In a Bikram yoga class, the teacher won’t demonstrate the movements, they just simply speak, so you have to listen carefully to the verbal instructions. It’s meant to help practitioners stay in the moment, rather than being distracted by the teacher.

If you don’t think Bikram sounds right for you, try BKS Iyengar’s yoga or one of these different yoga styles.