Who doesn’t love shopping for yoga pants? Photo: iStock

Yoga pants are one of the most enjoyable parts of yoga gear shopping. There are so many different types to choose from.

Yoga For Beginners: Everything You Need To Know

Do you want full-length or cropped? High waisted? Plain or patterned? Organic cotton or spandex? The options are endless. It also depends on which yoga style you will be practicing. Are you into hot bikram yoga or more gentle yoga inspired by BKS Iyengar?

We’ve already given you guides to the best yoga mats, now you need to make sure you buy the best yoga pants.