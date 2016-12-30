Yoga For Beginners: 10 Best Yoga Pants - Mpora

Yoga & Pilates

Yoga For Beginners: 10 Best Yoga Pants

Are you on the hunt for the best yoga pants? Look no further...

Who doesn’t love shopping for yoga pants? Photo: iStock

Yoga pants are one of the most enjoyable parts of yoga gear shopping. There are so many different types to choose from.

Yoga For Beginners: Everything You Need To Know

Do you want full-length or cropped? High waisted? Plain or patterned? Organic cotton or spandex? The options are endless. It also depends on which yoga style you will be practicing. Are you into hot bikram yoga or more gentle yoga inspired by BKS Iyengar?

We’ve already given you guides to the best yoga mats, now you need to make sure you buy the best yoga pants.

ONZIE TRACK LEGGINGS

Photo: Onzie

Price: £50

Onzie make some of the best yoga pants around. Made from a mixture of nylon and spandex, these Track leggings cling to your body and won’t fall down when you’re holding downward-facing dog. The beauty of Onzie’s yoga pants is you can wear them for yoga as well as pilates, surfing, running, stand-up paddling and climbing.

Buy the Onzie Track Leggings from Yoga Rebel here

SWEATY BETTY HATHA YOGA HAREM PANTS

Photo: Sweaty Betty

Price: £80

British brand Sweaty Betty have been at the forefront of trendy fitness and yoga wear since 1998. They started off as a small shop in Notting Hill, London before expanding across the world. We love their yoga pants, especially these harem pants. They are soft, lightweight and made from sweat-wicking fabric that draws sweat away from the skin, keeping you smelling and feeling fresh. The Hatha Yoga Harem Pants are so comfy, you’ll never want to take them off.

Buy the Sweaty Betty Hatha Yoga Harem Pants here

PRANA ROXANNE CAPRI YOGA PANTS

Photo: Prana

Price: £55

Prana are one of our favourite climbing and yoga gear brands. Made in the USA, the Roxanne capri leggings are super soft with a wide waistband for a flattering fit. Prana pride themselves on making ethical clothing where staff are treated fairly and materials are gathered from sustainable sources. Eco warrior yogis will love these pants.

Buy the Prana Roxanne Capri yoga pants here

TEEKI TAROT MAGIC YOGA PANTS

Photo: Teeki

Price: £50

Teeki make the coolest yoga pants. Why? Because they are created from recycled plastic bottles. The Californian brand wanted to produce a pair of yoga leggings that wouldn’t have a negative impact on the environment. Teeki have a whole yoga wear range in a multitude of different patterns, perfect for all types of yoga.

Buy the Teeki Tarot Magic leggings from Yoga Rebel here

DHARMA BUMS WONDERLAND YOGA PANTS

Photo: Dharma Bums

Price: £55

I know many yoga teachers who swear by Dharma Bums as the best yoga pants around. Made in Australia, Dharma Bum leggings come in a whole range of jazzy patterns including this Wonderland pair. You can choose from standard waist or high-waisted. Rest assured, these yoga pants will fit snugly without slipping down during your practice.

Buy Dharma Bums Wonderland Yoga Pants here

LULULEMON FIT PHYSIQUE TIGHTS

Photo: Lululemon

Price: £108

Lululemon took the UK by storm in 2014 when it arrived on the streets of London. They make great yoga pants but they certainly aren’t cheap. The Fit Physique Tights are full-length, waisted leggings made from stretchy sweat-wicking material called Luon. The mesh panels allow sweat to escape, so you’ll feel comfortable in a hot bikram yoga as well as cycling to work.

Buy the Lululemon Fit Physique Tights here

MANUKA MEN’S TAILOR SHORTS

Photo: Manuka

Price: £62

We can’t forget male yogis in this rundown of best yoga pants. There are dozens of companies out there offering great yoga wear for men. Manuka is one of them. We like these Tailor shorts for yoga. They are nice and baggy, made from a mixture of polyester, nylon and spandex. This means they are stretchy enough so you can practice crow without worrying about tearing them.

Buy the Manuka Tailor Shorts here

GOSSYPIUM POWER LEGGINGS

Photo: Gossypium

Price: £59

Gossypium make natural organic yoga clothing right here in the UK. The Power Leggings are made from soft bamboo fabric which are thick enough show your knickers won’t show through. They are super stretchy and come in a rainbow array of colours to match any yoga top. They have won many ethical consumer and fashion eco awards for their sustainable approach. Nice one Gossypium!

Buy the Gossypium Power Leggings here

BEYOND YOGA SPACEDYE CAPRI YOGA LEGGINGS

Photo: Beyond Yoga

Price: £62.50

Sometimes you don’t want a fancy pair of patterned yoga leggings. You just want a nice pair of grey marl ones that look good with everything. Beyond Yoga make these lovely simple yoga pants from sweat-wicking, anti-bacterial Space Dye fabric. You can wear these leggings for yoga, running or cycling – and they will dry quickly afterwards

Buy the Beyond Yoga Spacedye Capri Yoga Leggings from Yoga Emporium here

BRAINTREE TANAKA SLACKS

Photo: Braintree

Price: £40

Braintree started as an Australian concept – making natural clothing in a sustainable way – before it came to the UK in 2002. We think their loungewear is perfect for yoga, especially these Tanaka Slacks. They are made from bamboo, organic cotton and spandex. Loose in style, these yoga pants will be especially comfy in a restorative or hatha yoga class.

Buy the Braintree Tanaka Slacks here

