So you’re interested in cycle touring and are ready to invest in your first bike?

Whether it be climbing, skiing, or surfing – buying equipment for the first time can be a daunting prospect. Luckily this article will help cut through noise, with the best touring bikes for your first cycling adventure.

You might start by asking – what differentiates a touring bike from rest? To put it simply, a touring bike is designed to be more durable and comfortable than your average set of wheels.

These are great all-round machines that can easily function as a commuter or pub bike, and are not specific to a certain discipline like a mountain bike. Right out of the shop floor you will be able to use your cycle touring bike for most of your riding needs.