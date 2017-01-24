Best Touring Bikes | 5 Great Cycle Touring Bikes Under £1000 - Mpora

Best Touring Bikes | 5 of the best under £1000, Man in Bike Shop

Adventure Cycling & Cycle Touring

Best Touring Bikes | 5 Great Cycle Touring Bikes Under £1000

Five of the best affordable cycle touring bikes

So you’re interested in cycle touring and are ready to invest in your first bike?

Whether it be climbing, skiing, or surfing – buying equipment for the first time can be a daunting prospect. Luckily this article will help cut through noise, with the best touring bikes for your first cycling adventure.

“To put it simply, a touring bike is designed to be more durable and comfortable than your average set of wheels.”

You might start by asking – what differentiates a touring bike from rest? To put it simply, a touring bike is designed to be more durable and comfortable than your average set of wheels.

These are great all-round machines that can easily function as a commuter or pub bike, and are not specific to a certain discipline like a mountain bike. Right out of the shop floor you will be able to use your cycle touring bike for most of your riding needs.

1) Revolution Country 1

Best-Touring-Bikes-5-of-the-best-under-£1000-Revolution_country 1
Prices from: £400
More info: edinburghbicycle.com

This entry level ride from the Edinburgh Bicycle Co-operative is ready to roll out of the box. Ready equipped with pannier racks and mudguards, this is great value for a first time touring rider.

2) Dawes Galaxy AL

Best-Touring-Bikes-5-of-the-best-under-£1000-Galaxy-AL1
Prices from: £650
More info: dawescycles.com

Dawes is a household name when it comes to touring bikes, so anything from their factories is a good investment. Their entry level model, the Galaxy AL, gives you the basics for a touring machine at a decent price point.

3) Roux Etape 250

best-touring-bikes-5-of-the-best-under-1000-roux-etape-250

Prices from: £600
More info: rouxbikes.co.uk

Roux produce a great range of bikes, and the Etape 250 is no exception. You will quickly notice the stopping power of the disc brakes which are more reliable than their rim counterparts. Available in a classic red design, this is a great looking touring bike to be seen riding.

4) Surly Cross-Check

Best-Touring-Bikes-5-of-the-best-under-£1000-Surly-cross-check
Prices from: £800
More info: surlybikes.com

A truly multi-purpose machine, the Surly Cross-Check is at the sportier end of touring bikes, but is definitely worth a mention here. As the name suggests, the bike is intended more as a Cyclocross machine, ready to tear up the trails at speed. However, the pannier rack mounts, huge tyre clearance, and steel frame all make this an ideal bike for touring.

5) Genesis Croix de Fer

Best Touring Bikes | 5 of the best under £1000 Genesis Croix de Fer
Prices from: £900
More info: genesisbikes.co.uk

Named after a stunning climb in the French Alps, this is another great multi-purpose machine from British manufacturers, Genesis. Featuring the same discipline-straddling style of the Cross-Check, this bike is as much at home fully loaded, as it is with skinny tyres on a Sunday ride. You will have to purchase your own racks and mudguards, pushing the price to the top end of this range.

