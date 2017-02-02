Keeping up with cycling terminology is often frustrating.

Exhibit A) What’s the difference between a free-wheel and a free-hub?

I know the answer but it still takes me far too long to remember which is which. Cycling terms are either a very literal description of something but in French (j’accuse “derailleur!”), or mean the complete opposite of what their name suggests.

Exhibit B) Would you ‘clip in’ to clip-less pedals?

As cyclists we have to maintain the illusion of knowing what all of this riddle filled cycle jargon actually means (the answer is “yes” by the way). In this vein, there are two types of cycling becoming very popular that you may have heard of, but have no idea what they are or how they’re related.

They are bikepacking and cycle touring. Two cycling methods that are basically the same thing, but also very different.

The Similarities