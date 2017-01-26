Having the right cycle touring gear can make all the difference for your next cycling adventure. If you are a beginner to cycle touring, then this guide is your next step towards making your first journey a reality. When packing for a cycle tour keep in mind the less is more philosophy. Limited storage space on a touring bike forces you to bring only what you really need and having the best gear for the job is crucial.

Many cycle touring packing lists can be exhaustive, so this guide focuses on the bare essentials that will see you cycling across Europe in no time. Each cycle tour is different, so your needs will be based on the season and climate of where you are going.

If you haven’t sorted yourself out with a touring bike yet, then check out our buying guides for affordable bikes under £1000, and more premium models above that price. Once you’ve chosen your ride, you can begin assembling the rest of your touring gear around it.

Beginning with….