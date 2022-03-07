The UK is home to some of the best glamping spots in the world. A recent surge in the country’s ‘staycation’ scene has seen the demand for nice glamping options closer to home shoot skywards, with people looking to spend more and more comfortable time outdoors. From riverside yurts, and their serene views, to spaceships in Scotland, treehouses with Wi-Fi and vintage double-decker buses; this guide to the coolest glamping options in the UK has got the lot.

Hoots Treehouse, East Sussex

This East Sussex Treehouse will realise your childhood dreams (Credit: Cool Stays)

2022 might just be the year that you realise your childhood dream with a trip to the treetops, and a fully furnished treehouse. Sleeping four, this treehouse in East Sussex has a hand-crafted king size bed and a loft space for children. In a truly solitary space, the Hoots Treehouse has a fully equipped kitchenette, a bathroom, a gas BBQ, a 40-inch TV and Wi-Fi. You’ll have the cosiest evenings here.

Paddock Wildcamp, Cornwall

Kick back at Paddock Wildcamp, an adults-only glampsite in Cornwall (Credit: Cool Camping)

This adults-only glampsite will give you a taste of the simple life. Four bell tents have been set up in the Cornish countryside just a five-minute drive from the beach. This is a spot with minimal light pollution, making it excellent for stargazing opportunities. Paddock Wildcamp is all about embracing nature; the site is off-grid with free-range chickens and ducks roaming around. With just enough solar power to run an outdoor kitchen, you’ll have the chance here to take a break from screens, speakers and social media.