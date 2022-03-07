10 Best Glamping Spots In The UK For 2022 - Mpora

Camping, Bushcraft & Survival

10 Best Glamping Spots In The UK For 2022

Take some inspiration for this year's staycation with our guide to the best glamping spots in the UK

The UK is home to some of the best glamping spots in the world. A recent surge in the country’s ‘staycation’ scene has seen the demand for nice glamping options closer to home shoot skywards, with people looking to spend more and more comfortable time outdoors. From riverside yurts, and their serene views, to spaceships in Scotland, treehouses with Wi-Fi and vintage double-decker buses; this guide to the coolest glamping options in the UK has got the lot.

Hoots Treehouse, East Sussex

This East Sussex Treehouse will realise your childhood dreams (Credit: Cool Stays)
2022 might just be the year that you realise your childhood dream with a trip to the treetops, and a fully furnished treehouse. Sleeping four, this treehouse in East Sussex has a hand-crafted king size bed and a loft space for children. In a truly solitary space, the Hoots Treehouse has a fully equipped kitchenette, a bathroom, a gas BBQ, a 40-inch TV and Wi-Fi. You’ll have the cosiest evenings here.

Paddock Wildcamp, Cornwall

Kick back at Paddock Wildcamp, an adults-only glampsite in Cornwall (Credit: Cool Camping)
This adults-only glampsite will give you a taste of the simple life. Four bell tents have been set up in the Cornish countryside just a five-minute drive from the beach. This is a spot with minimal light pollution, making it excellent for stargazing opportunities. Paddock Wildcamp is all about embracing nature; the site is off-grid with free-range chickens and ducks roaming around. With just enough solar power to run an outdoor kitchen, you’ll have the chance here to take a break from screens, speakers and social media.

Camp Katur, North Yorkshire

Explore a 300-acre woodland at Camp Katur (Credit: Camp Katur)
With a selection of glamping opportunities, Camp Katur’s 300-acre woodland estate in the North Yorkshire countryside is the spot for those wishing to reconnect with nature. From geodomes to bell tents, each glamping spot has been specifically placed for idyllic views of forest and its wildlife. Explore the woodland and you’ll find hidden places to make the most of, encouraging you and your family to engage with what the best of the British countryside has to offer. With opportunities to go on a Segway tour, a treetop adventure course, quad biking or a simple retreat to the eco spa, you won’t be short of things to do at Camp Katur.

Burning Heart River Camp, East Sussex

A serene riverside retreat could be on the cards this year for your family, or a group of up to 30! (Credit: Canopy and Stars)
Serenity is everything at this 16ft riverside yurt in East Sussex. The surrounding four-acre meadow and weaving river nearby are home to kingfishers, oystercatchers and buzzards. Riverside glamping at Burning Heart River Camp offers the chance to watch the water go by from almost anywhere on site – including the king size bed and even the outdoor (yes, outdoor) bathroom! If that sounds a bit too Bear Grylls for your liking, there’s also an indoor toilet in the yurt for a bit of privacy. Burning Heart can be booked for a family or for a group of up to 30 people, as the surrounding sites can combine to make for an unforgettable getaway. Being off-grid makes for a truly serene experience, but for those who want to check in with the outside world and need some power to do so there’s an optional generator available.

Ceridwen Glamping, Ceredigion, Wales

A Vintage 1964 Leyland Double-decker Bus is the hot-spot at Ceridwen (Credit: Ceridwen Centre)
If it’s variety you’re after this year, look no further than this 40-acre, family run, eco-sensitive farm in rural West Wales. Ceridwen’s location is one thing, being completely immersed in the surrounding wooded valley but also just 30 minutes from the beach. However, it the farm’s range of accommodation that really brings this spot to the fore. A range of yurts, eco pods and classic caravans will offer a more traditional idea of glamping for your holiday, but it’s the site’s 1964 Leyland Titan Double Decker Bus that offers one of the coolest vintage living spaces you’ll find anywhere. The bus can sleep six people, with two ensuite double bedrooms on the top deck and a lounge that can sleep two on the double couch. Retro.

Roarsome Adventures, Cornwall

Furnished interiors make for an immersive stay in these two vintage American school buses in Cornwall (Credit: Dinoski)
Just a mile inland from Polzeath beach in Cornwall will find you stumbling across two converted vintage American school buses. You can holiday in them this summer. Located on a farm with animals to feed and eggs to find and collect, the buses have been converted and furnished with your Cornish glamping holiday in mind. Each bus can sleep up to five guests and has their own kitchen and lounge area; fitted with a sleek chalet-inspired interior.

Ten Acres Vineyard, Devon

Glamp with a sense of community at Ten Acres Vineyard (Credit: Ten Acres Vineyard)
Half a mile from any semblance of traffic in the depths of the Devon countryside is the Ten Acres Vineyard, which welcomes guests to spend a holiday at their south-facing glamping and camping sites. Here you’ll find 15 pitches for accommodation, with bell tents serving as the glamping option. The site offers glampers and campers alike tours of the working vineyard, which produces its own wine. The wine is sold alongside local ales, ciders, apple juices, food and camping accessories at the on-site cellar-door shop. The nearby thatched village of Winkleigh is just an half-hour stroll away, where you’ll find welcoming pubs and shops for your (non-alcoholic) essentials.

Traditional Gypsy Caravan, Machynlleth, Wales

An authentic 1920’s caravan has been renovated with all the details in mind for a nifty Airbnb (Credit: Airbnb)
Restored from its original 1920s’ frame, this authentic Traditional Gypsy Caravan will make for an immersive Welsh getaway this year. The glamping hut offers iconic views overlooking Welsh valleys and comes with Wi-Fi, a coffee machine, indoor fireplace and a secluded sauna included. This delightful place to stay offers a unique experience that balances serenity with convenience.

Hesleyside Huts, Hexham, Northumberland

The Rowan hut at Hesleyside could have been lifted straight from a fairytale (Credit: Hesleyside Huts)
This luxury glamping site in Northumberland will reward you with a borderline magical escape this year. Set in the grounds of an 18th century mansion, Hesleyside Huts offers a range of three different cabins. Our pick is the Rowan, a North-American-frontier inspired cabin that’s as close to a fairytale as you can get. With an outdoor bath, ensuite shower room, king size bed and a separate bunk room, the Rowan can sleep up to four people, in style. The newest huts even feature bronze roll-top bathtubs. Talk about luxury.

Airship 2, Drimnin, Scotland

If being off-grid in the Scottish Highlands sounds good, wait until you try it in Airship 2
The secluded airship might look like it’s just landed from outer space but rest assured that this remote retreat is staying on Planet Earth for good. And when we say remote, we mean it by the way – the nearest shop is around eight miles away. This insulated aluminium pod features dragonfly windows that look out onto the outstanding views of Sound of Mull in the Scottish Highlands, connecting its guests with nature in the most futuristic way possible. With a focus on sustainability, Airship 2 provides a glimpse into what glamping could look like in a futuristic utopia.

