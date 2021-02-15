This Custom Camper Is The Road Trip Dream

Screenshot via YouTube (Down2Mob Overland)

It’s probably got something to do with lockdown. The constant stream of same thing-different day, but right now we’re absolutely gagging for a road trip with some mates. The long open road rolling out in front of you, the arguments over the soundtrack, the cans of lukewarm lager (not when you’re driving mind); right now, we’d pay silly money just to experience a sliver of that. Heck, you should have seen how much time we spent customising our own campervans on Jack’s Shack configurator tool.

As a result of lockdown monotony, we’ve spent a considerable amount of time just watching YouTube videos of people just talking about their rigs. Here’s another one we’ve enjoyed. There’s a bit with a fold-out bed, a bit with a green toilet, a bit where the storage solutions are discussed in detail. It’s all nerdy as hell but, if you’re anything like us, you’ll love it.