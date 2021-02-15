This Custom Camper Is The Road Trip Dream - Mpora

This Custom Camper Is The Road Trip Dream

If you're going to do the camper thing, you might as well do it in the full boss style

Screenshot via YouTube (Down2Mob Overland)

It’s probably got something to do with lockdown. The constant stream of same thing-different day, but right now we’re absolutely gagging for a road trip with some mates. The long open road rolling out in front of you, the arguments over the soundtrack, the cans of lukewarm lager (not when you’re driving mind); right now, we’d pay silly money just to experience a sliver of that. Heck, you should have seen how much time we spent customising our own campervans on Jack’s Shack configurator tool.

As a result of lockdown monotony, we’ve spent a considerable amount of time just watching YouTube videos of people just talking about their rigs. Here’s another one we’ve enjoyed. There’s a bit with a fold-out bed, a bit with a green toilet, a bit where the storage solutions are discussed in detail. It’s all nerdy as hell but, if you’re anything like us, you’ll love it.

Screenshot via YouTube (Down2Mob Overland)
Screenshot via YouTube (Down2Mob Overland)
Screenshot via YouTube (Down2Mob Overland)

